Insta-Worthy Facial Masks You’ll Want to Take a Selfie In

The face mask selfies have become a bona fide genre when it comes to Instagram posts as of late, and frankly, we’re totally in love with the newfound social media trends. Plenty of celebrities and A-list influencers, from Chrissy Teigen to Kaia Gerber. Of course, aside from looking cute on your IG stories, clearly, using one of these quintessentially cute masks is also great for your skin, so you’ll be able to forgo the filter the next time you decide to post a selfie sans the mask.

Whether you’re looking to de-puff swollen eyes or achieve a radiant glow before a big event, these chic masks are sure to light up both your complexion and your feed.

1. 24K Gold Peel Off Mask

Not only does this metallic face mask look cute on, but it also gives your pores a deep clean and reduces blackheads in the process.

2. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

This carbonated foaming mask was practically made for social media. The foaming sensation creates a bubble effect, which is not only amusing, but it also helps to deeply penetrate the pores.

3. Azure Rose Gold Luxury Sparkling Peel Off Moisturizing Mask

This rose gold and glitter-infused peel off mask not only looks as cute as ever for IG (or otherwise), but it also helps improve texture and brightens the complexion.