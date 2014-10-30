Face Mapping Will Help You Understand All Your Breakouts

Breakouts themselves are a pain (sometimes literally), never mind trying to get rid of them. Even when you wash your face twice a day and follow all the steps in your skincare routine, sometimes you still breakout and you’re left thinking “What the heck?! Why is this happening?!”

Well, we’ve all been there and believe it or not, all zits are not created equal. The place where your pimple pops up is a direct signal to what you’re doing wrong—and many times, it’s not because you aren’t washing your face. This is where face mapping saves the day (and your sanity).

Face mapping is the brainchild of Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine combined with dermatologists’ prescriptions to explain how specific areas of your face are connected to parts of your body.

We’ve put together a little map for you to navigate around your face and see exactly why you’re breaking out in each spot!

1. Forehead.

The reason you’re breaking out on your forehead is more than likely because you’re stressed, you aren’t getting enough sleep or you’re eating too much unhealthy food. In order to fight pesky little forehead zits, make sure to get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night and relax on the processed food or junk food. Also, opting for cooler items like cucumbers is a great way to combat forehead pimples.

2. In between your eyebrows.

Booze, greasy food, dairy and sugar can be the reason pimples are popping up between your brows. Since this area is linked with your liver, make sure that you cut out any unhealthy foods or drinks and get at least 30 minutes of light exercise each day. You could also be breaking out here because you’re allergic to something you ate since this is the first spot that food allergies show up.

3. Around your eyes.

Any type of acne or discoloration (including dark circles) around your eyes can be linked to dehydration. Making sure to drink enough water and stay hydrated is a great way to keep zits away from your eye area.

4. On your cheeks.

Since your cheeks are linked to your respiratory system, breaking out in this area may have something to do with smoking, having allergies or letting your body overheat. To avoid breakouts on your cheeks, make sure to stay away from areas with high pollution (that includes smoking). Fresh air is key! Also, eating more cooling foods in order to keep your body cool will work wonders.

You may also want to keep your cell phone and pillowcase as clean as possible since this is another reason you may be breaking out on your cheeks.

5. On your nose.

Breaking out on your nose can be directly linked with your heart. Make sure to check your blood pressure and Vitamin B levels and eat less spicy foods. You can also cut down on any bad fats and replace them with some healthier fats that can be found in nuts, fish and avocados, for example.

Using makeup that may be clogging you more or past it’s expiration day may also be a cause of nose breakouts. Make sure to check the expiration date and use a lightweight or oil-free makeup for your nose.

6. Sides of chin.

If you’re getting pimples on the side of your chin, good news! It’s not really something you’re doing wrong! Many times when you’re breaking out on the sides of your chin it’s because you’re either on or about to get your period. It also may happen on one side or the other depending on which ovary is ovulating that month. But, stress can also be a culprit in this situation so make sure to get enough sleep, eat some “feel good” foods and keep on exercising!

7. On your chin.

Your chin is linked with your stomach, so make sure to incorporate more fiber into your diet and reduce the amount of toxins you let into your body. Drinking herbal tea may also help with digestion and reduce these breakouts.

8. Neck/chest.

If you’re sick, you’ll probably end up with some sort of pimple on your neck/chest area. Breakouts in this area ca be a sign that your body is working hard to fight bacteria in order to fight or avoid an illness. Make sure to take it easy when you breakout here to make it easier for your body to fight the illness. Drink lots of water, take a long nap and take a deep breath!

9. On your ears.

Your ears are linked with your kidneys so make sure to drink up! Cut down on coffee and booze in order to stay hydrated!