Makeup Tips for an Instant Face Lift

If your eyes are starting to look a little more tired or you find yourself googling plastic surgeons, it might be time to try some new makeup tricks. These tips may just turn back the clock—or at least save your day.

1. Use concealer.

“I highly recommend Clé de Pea concealers, because the creamy texture provides great coverage. Lightly apply with a concealer brush instead of your fingers. Your fingertips have oil on them and won’t allow for a smooth application. In curved, u-shaped strokes, blend to right above your cheekbones, going a little further out than those dark spots,” says makeup artist Mia Silverio at Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa.

2. Reshape your brows.

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, eyebrows are the window frames. “The right shape and shade (not too dark) can open up your eye area for a fresh, less tired look,” says Wendy Lewis of BeautyintheBag.com.

3. Learn to contour.

Contour a sharper chin line with a subtle bronzer that is two shades darker than your foundation or natural skin tone. “Try Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder ($52, sephora.com) and use a contouring face brush. Apply along the jaw line and under your chin to make your face look slimmer and the under chin area tighter and firmer,” says Lewis.

4. Highlight your assets.

To achieve a glowing and healthy look, you have to highlight in all the right places. “I personally like to use MAC highlighters and bronzers. After applying your concealer and foundation, choose a bronzer two shades darker than your skin tone to give your face some color. Apply on your forehead, cheekbones and along the jaw line. These areas are the main focus for your bronzer application, but don’t forget to lightly blend all over the face to keep everything nice and even. Then, take your highlighter and apply to your cheekbones. Use a light stroke and apply to the corners of your forehead, right above the outside corners of your eyebrows. With a very thin and light application, also apply to your nose, concentrating on the nose bridge. Start from in between your eyebrows, all the way down to the tip of your nose. I like a highlighter that has a little more shimmer to really give your face a nice glow,” says Silverio.

5. Go neutral with eye makeup.

Stick to light colors and a more neutral palette that includes beiges, browns, and a black to help define certain areas. Highlight right below the brow and then accentuate the corners of the eyes. Bring the boldness to your eyelids so that it minimizes the focus on any dark circles. “Use your medium shade and stay in between the crease of your lid and the highlighted area below the brow bone. Then, take a darker color and shade on the crease line, blending a little bit above and below the crease to give your eyes dimension. Complete the look with liner and mascara. Stay away from defining lines under the eyes by keeping your liner to the top of your lid and mascara to your top lashes. For the finishing touches, take the black shadow and define the corners of your liner to really make it pop,” says Silverio.

