About Face: Your Left Side Makes You More Photogenic

In the era of social networks like Facebook, Twitter and now (especially) Instagram, there is a constant need to look great in pictures that can be taken at a moment’s notice and put up on the Interweb. There are just about a million things to take into consideration in order to snap a great photo: your hair being in the right place, your makeup looking fresh, your posture – the list could go on forever. Thankfully, you now have one less thing to worry about when taking pictures. According to a new study done at Wake Forest University, the left side of your face is more aesthetically pleasing, which means that, in Layman’s terms, you’re more photogenic on your left side. Why, you may ask? Apparently, the left side of your face shows greater emotion, which other people prefer to look at.

All the years of fighting with your friends to pose on the left side of a photograph finally make sense. You’re not crazy – that actually is your “good side”. This does, however pose an issue: which friend will get to claim the left side in group shots? You’ll have to decide that one amongst your friends, but we suggest you devise an agreement of taking turns so it doesn’t get ugly (pun intended).

via Allure

Images via iStock