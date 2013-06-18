Glosses That Give Your Face (And Hair) A Glow

As much as I love my lip glosses (I’ve become a hoarder), I can’t help but want a smilar sheen elsewhere on my face. These all-over glosses work similarly to a highlighter, bringing focus to your favorite features.

Eye Gloss

At the Kenzo Autumn/Winter ’13 show, dark eyeliner was contrasted with a glossy eyelid. To get a similar effect, you have two choices: wear a clear gloss or Vaseline over your existing eye shadow of choice or go with a colored gloss. The Paul and Joe Eye & Lip Gloss Duo ($34, urbanoutfitters.com) keeps your eyes and lips coordinated, and Jane Iredale has an assortment eye gloss shades to choose from (each $15.50, janeiredale.com).

When applying eye gloss, it’s important to start with an eyelid primer, like Too Faced Shadow Insurance ($20, sephora.com), to hold it in place longer. Like lip gloss, though, eye gloss will shift and collect in the eye crease, so keep a hand mirror and clean Q-tips with you.

Face Gloss

If you want to give skin a healthy glow, use a small amount of gloss on the bridge of your nose or along your cheekbones. MAKE Face Gloss ($18, weseebeauty.com) and Elemis ‘Pro-Radiance’ Illuminating Flash Balm ($60, nordstrom.com) both go on clear and can be applied on top of foundation and blush. Both can be a little sticky at first, so keep hair back for a minute or two while you let the product dry.

Hair Gloss

You may already be familiar with gloss treatments that are meant to leave hair shiny for a couple months, but a new wave of styling glosses will give a similar effect in mere moments. Shu Uemura’s Touch Of Gloss ($38, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) is a hair balm that smooths down the hair cuticle while delivering a light hold to your hairstyle. Color Wow Pop & Lock ($18, ulta.com) goes on wet or dry hair to deliver crystal-like shine.

Lip Gloss

While the idea of lip gloss is nothing new, there are new ones being added every day. Lancôme Gloss In Love in Glittermania (a pretty coral) has a noticeable sparkle inside the tube, but once you click the button (there’s no twisting of the cap!) and apply, it becomes shiny, instead of over-the-top glitter. The Body Shop‘s new range of lip glosses ($10 each, thebodyshop-usa.com) are formulated with organic coconut oil and vitamins E and B5 to keep lips looking and feeling healthy. And if you want a little boost with your gloss, try Kardashian Beauty’s Lip Plumper (available at Ulta stores later this month) to get a noticeably fuller pout.