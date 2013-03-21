About Face: 10 Amazing Cleansing Facial Oils

With a wealth of cleansers out there of every variety, we try to come up with the best of the best to bring to your attention – the formulas that you might not have thought about or tried just yet. So, we’d like to bring your attention to some of our favorite cleansers that are gaining serious popularity: cleansing facial oils.
These formulas – perfect for a wide variety of skin types – use gentle, oil-based formulas to remove dirt, surface oil, seriously-stay-put makeup and pollution while infusing essential moisture and benefits to help maintain your skin’s vital moisture balance. Which cleansing oil is right for your skin type and needs? Click through above, we’ve got you covered.
Find out which cleansing facial oils we're loving right now ...
When it comes to sensitive skin, this cleansing oil is top of the list: a non-greasy formula that gently removes makeup and impurities while leaving skin deeply hydrated and silky smooth. Packed with safflower seed, almond and grape seed oils, it leaves skin moisturized and looking oh-so-amazing.
Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil, $32, sephora.com
This cleansing oil is like a tiny spa treatment packed into a bottle. The formula uses white lotus and Japan cedar bud to fight free radicals and infuse serious moisture while gently removing makeup and daily impurities. Your skin will simply glow after using. We're hooked!
Lancôme Huile Douceur Remove-All Deep Cleansing Oil, $37, nordstrom.com
This amazing antioxidant-infused pre-cleansing oil has nearly the same pH balance as your skin, which makes it ideal to maintain your skin's moisture and essential fatty acid balance while it goes to work removing makeup. You can use it on cuticle to help keep hangnails and rough hands at bay and it can be combined with Laszlo's cleansing bar to create a beautiful conditioning lather. In short, it rocks.
Erno Laszlo Phelityl Pre-Cleansing Oil, $45, nordstrom.com
If you're simply looking for a cleansing oil in the form of a makeup remover, this is hands-down one of the best. The oil-and-water-based formula works to remove even the toughest waterproof makeup without pulling or tugging on delicate eye skin. It leaves the area silky smooth and actually soothes eye irritation.
Ahava Time to Clear Eye Make Up Remover, $18, macys.com
This rinse-off oil-based cleanser is specifically formulated to gently remove some tough long-wearing culprits like water-resistant sunscreen and makeup. With a light and silken formula, this goes on and comes off easily, leaving skin smooth and hydrated after use without any residue or dry, squeaky feeling.
Shiseido Ultimate Cleansing Oil, $25, barneys.com
Leave it to Bobbi Brown to give us a cleansing oil that combines a soothing combination of jasmine flower extract and kukui nut oil with a blend of organic sunflower, jojoba oil and Italian olive oils that removes the impurities of the day without leaving skin feeling tight and dry. It's luxurious, it's effective and worth every penny.
We love this oil-and-mineral-free formula that removes surface dirt, oil, makeup and pollution while gently infusing essential moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and amazing. We love this oil for post-travel face washing. There's nothing like a long trip to make you want a little purity on your skin.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansing Oil, $25, nordstrom.com
This genius product contains a "lock and lift" formula that allows oil to use water to literally lift dirt and debris from the skin, leaving a cleansed and moisturized face behind. Perfect for days when you just need the grossness gone, like, right now.
SK-II Facial Treatment Cleansing Oil, $60, nordstrom.com
Dermatologist-tested and beauty-editor-approved, this lovely oil-based cleanser goes to work to remove old makeup, pollution and dirt while infusing skin with moisture. All that's left behind is clean, hydrated skin from the woman who has practically perfected the flawless face.
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Purifying Cleansing Oil, $40, sephora.com
Finally, if you have dry skin (or skin that just gets more dry at times,) this cleansing oil is your saving grace. Packed with kalahari melon seed oil (which is packed with natural fatty acids), this will gently-but-thoroughly cleanse your skin while packing skin with tons of moisture relief and antioxidants via safflower oil. It's a must.
Molton Brown Kalahari Melon Cleansing Fluid, $48, moltonbrown.com