One Shopper Saw ‘Instant Results’ After Applying This Face Mask That Made Their Skin ‘Soft & Glowy’

It’s impossible for the skin to always be on point. Dullness, dryness, uneven texture, hyperpigmentation, acne and all of that not-so-fun stuff pop up, and that’s totally normal. To combat whatever skin concern life throws your way, it can never hurt to put on a face mask. If you’re unsure of where to start to bring some life back to your complexion, buckle up and take out your notepad.

Faace Beauty’s Tired Faace Mask is a force to be reckoned with, especially since one shopper swears they saw “instant results” after applying it. The lightweight gel mask gives your skin radiance, exfoliation, brightness, bounce, moisture and protection all at once. How, you might ask? Caffeine perks up your skin, aloe vera soothes, glycerin locks in water, vitamin C brightens and lactic acid gently exfoliates. On top of all that, frankincense strengthens your skin while pomegranate and rosehip provide your skin with the bounciness it’s been missing.

Based on this impressive ingredient list, positive results sound promising. But leave it to one review who says, “I’ve only tried the Tired Faace Mask so far, but having had instant results, I will definitely be trying the other two options,” adding, “This face mask made my face so soft and glowy, giving the impression I’d got a better night’s sleep than I’d had; I can’t recommend it enough.”

That’s what this mask is all about, after all. You’ll be looking like you got a full eight hours of sleep, even if you only got six. Whether you stayed up binge-watching your newest Netflix obsession, couldn’t put your latest book down or just hopped off an hour-long flight, the Tired Faace Mask needs to be at the center of your skincare routine. Dull, dry skin is out and bouncy, glowy skin is in thanks to this mask.

To see the best results, apply the product as needed, whether that be on a daily or weekly basis. Use it as a primer or lightweight leave-on mask by coating your face in a thin layer. Or apply a thick layer for 20 minutes and then rinse, if you’re looking to pamper your skin with a heavier mask. Either way, the product should absorb into your skin fast. And like that one shopper said, you should be left with “soft and glowy” skin, as though you got a full night’s sleep.

Looking to do more than just get your complexion glowing again? Faace Beauty has got your back with a bunch of other targeted skincare products.

Stress Faace

This moisturizer is the brand’s newest launch and also its first-ever daily moisturizer. It hydrates, revitalizes and calms skin in as fast as two hours, according to the brand.

Sweaty Faace Mask

For those who have a super active lifestyle, stock up on a formula that is specifically designed for sweat-prone skin. This face mask and primer crossover moisturizes, soothes, tones and unclogs pores thanks to vitamin C and other antioxidants.