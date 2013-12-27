The 8 Best Eyeshadows as Brow Powders

It seems like somewhere along the way, cosmetics companies all got together and decided what color eyebrows are. Blonde, brown and a dark brown option if they’re really aiming to please—pick your poison (formula), but all the shades, give or take a taupe or ash, are pretty much the same.

But you know, it’s almost 2014, and we’re individuals. Diversity is the name of the game, and we’re all about that special snowflake lifestyle. So in the spirit of being young, wild and free, we’ve taken matters into our own hands and tried out a few eyeshadows as brow powders, expanding the range of eyebrow-esque options as far as the eye can see. The verdict? There’s something for everyone in this wide world, whatever nuance you’re looking for. Just stick to matte powders like the best-of-the-best above, unless you’re feeling glitter.

