The 8 Best Eyeshadows as Brow Powders

It seems like somewhere along the way, cosmetics companies all got together and decided what color eyebrows are. Blonde, brown and a dark brown option if they’re really aiming to please—pick your poison (formula), but all the shades, give or take a taupe or ash, are pretty much the same.
But you know, it’s almost 2014, and we’re individuals. Diversity is the name of the game, and we’re all about that special snowflake lifestyle. So in the spirit of being young, wild and free, we’ve taken matters into our own hands and tried out a few eyeshadows as brow powders, expanding the range of eyebrow-esque options as far as the eye can see. The verdict? There’s something for everyone in this wide world, whatever nuance you’re looking for. Just stick to matte powders like the best-of-the-best above, unless you’re feeling glitter.
The best way to get an exact match for your brow color? Eyeshadow.
Nars' finely milled shadow is a dream to apply, and shades like Blondie, Bali, and Bengali are all versatile eyebrow options. The alliteration only makes us love them more.
NARS Single Eye Shadow, $24, Sephora
Sephora's classic eyeshadows are a good choice for those with a hard-to-match brow color, with brown/taupe/ash/blonde/strawberry options to spare. Check out Coffee Break and Cashmere Coat, and go from there.
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow, $13, Sephora
Make Up For Ever does color like no other, and they've got that life-like brow tawn down to a science with shades like Gray Beige 165 and Cafe Latte 164.
Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow, $21, Sephora
Don't let the hot pink above fool you--MAC's classic shadow comes in the largest variety of options, with a great option for every coloring under the sun. Check out Concrete, Wedge or Kid if you're overwhelmed. We know the feeling.
MAC Eyeshadow, $15, Nordstrom
Well-pigmented, with a wide shade selection and price to love, NYX's shadow is an affordable option if you're not sure which color suits you best. We've had good luck with Tryst, an all-terrain brown that works on most people in varying intensities.
Nyx Cosmetics Nude Matte Eyeshadow, $4.99, Ulta
Classy neutrals are Laura Mercier's strong suit, and shades like Coffee Ground and Café Au Lait do a brow proud.
Laura Mercier Eye Colour, $23, Sephora
We're fans of using a slightly lighter shade on the inner ends of our brows, and palettes like L'Oreal's Eyeshadow Quad in Cupa Joe make us feel like we can actually multitask at something.
L'Oreal Color Riche Eyeshadow Quads, $7.99, Ulta
Bobbi Brown's shadows are among the most natural-looking on the market, and while we love Toast, Blonde and Sable for that coveted "What? I'm not wearing any makeup" look, they work just as well above the brow bone.
Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow, $21, Sephora