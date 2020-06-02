Hassle-Free Eyeshadow Sticks For a Foolproof Application

Scroll To See More Images

We definitely love conventional eye shadows, whether it be a novelty, a multi-pan palette with every color you could ever imagine or a simple single shadow that’s the perfect, go-to natural for everyday looks. While we love the versatility and unique packaging these products have to offer, unfortunately, many conventional eyeshadow products just aren’t very on-the-go-friendly. Pan eyeshadows are naturally more susceptible to breakage and they’re often the culprit of major fallout, leaving you stuck with having to start your entire makeup look over from scratch. Eyeshadow palettes have plenty of beauty bonuses to offer, and sure, they may have all of the shades that you need (and probably more than you need) but they’re not exactly portable.

They don’t usually fit comfortably in your tote and they take up ample room in your carry-on luggage, which also means that you run the risk of your pricey palette shattering into pieces—one of the worst beauty tragedies to experience. Of course, you can always just resort to using your lipstick as a DIY eyeshadow, but then you’re compromising color payoff, pigmentation, and versatility. The best solution? A solid and long-wearing eyeshadow stick that you can easily toss in your handbag for touchups and on-the-go fixes. These lightweight, compact, and long-wearing sticks allow for the utmost color payoff in a limited amount of space. Check out our favorite formulas below to test out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick

Conveniently packaged and on-the-go-friendly, this formula is designed to stay crease-proof and smudge-resistant for up to sixteen offers of high-pigment wear.

2. Rimmel Scandaleyes Shadow Stick

While only available in one hue, this versatile off-white shade will quickly become your go-to shadow stack to help create a wide variety of different looks, from dramatic cut creases to natural smoky eye looks.

3. Glo Skin Beauty Cream Stay Shadow Stick

Featuring a built-in sharpener, this dual-ended eyeshadow stick is the ultimate convenient beauty product for on-the-go makeup. The creamy and blendable formula glides on like a dream, and it stays put for hours upon hours of wear.