10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Eyeshadow

If your eyes are the windows to your soul, then you probably want to dress them in beautiful, well-blended curtains, right? That’s where eyeshadow comes in. Nothing makes your eyes sparkle and pop more than a well executed eyeshadow application or a shimmering smokey eye.

Eyeshadow has been around for centuries but still, to this day, common mistakes are made and ladies are seen picking the wrong shade. So, to help you make the most out of eyeshadow and all of its many wonders, we’re here to fill you in on some fun facts and tips about exceptional eyeshadow.

1. Eyeshadow is old: The first proof of eyeshadow’s existence was in ancient Egypt, 12,000 years ago. The ancient Egyptians used kohl to not only improve their appearance, but it was also used for medical and religious purposes.

2. Know when to toss it out: Eyeshadow has a shelf life of about three years.

3. Eyeshadow comes in all shapes and sizes: So long are the days of old school powder shadows, because now eyeshadow can be found in the form of chubby sticks, creams, and mousse.

4. Don’t forget to use a primer: If you are planning on applying a heavy color or an intense smokey eye, it is wise to apply an eyeshadow primer beforehand to prevent creasing from occurring.

5. Blend, blend, blend: Eyeshadow is all about blending, no one wants to see where one shadow ends and the other one starts.

6. Add some shimmer: To brighten and whiten your eyes, apply a sheer, shimmering shadow to the inner corners of your eyes.

7. Play up your eye color with shadow: There are different eyeshadow shades you should reach for to accentuate each eye color. Ladies with blue eyes should stick with brown based shadows, green-eyed beauties to go for burgundy and purple, while brown-eyed girls can get away with any color under the sun.

8. If you want a wash of color on your lids: Apply most of the one shade of color you are using closer to the lash line and soften the color as you approach your crease. This will make it appear as though the shadow is fading naturally.

9. Add some depth: To add some depth and dimension to your eyes, apply a medium to dark shadow in the crease of your eye. Don’t forget to blend!

10. Transform your eye shape: It’s all about technique and strategy when it comes to eyeshadow. Want to fake larger eyes? Apply a light shadow all over the lid and a darker shadow in the crease, and bigger eyes you will appear to have.