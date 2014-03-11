Eyeliners That Don’t Crease: 8 Picks That Stay Put

If you’re an avid eyeliner user, you know how tough it can be when your liner starts to get into your crease. Oily eyelids or not, midway through the day you’re fixing your lids and re-lining your eyes due to some low quality makeup. What’s worse is when you don’t even notice the creasing until you’re already home after a long day, knowing that you were walking around with “raccoon eyes” for who knows how long.
We hate creasing as much as the next girl, which is why we work really, really hard to find products that won’t go there. Above, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite eyeliners — liquid! gel! pencil! everything! — so you can find the perfect liner that won’t crease.
There are so many things about this liner that make it a favorite. It glides on smoothly, lasts all day (and night), and the applicator tip makes it a great liner for cat eyes.
CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Liner, $7.19, Drugstore.com
This shadow and gel eyeliner duo is a lifesaver for any beauty babe in a hurry! Create a smokey eye on the go or use it for eyeliner that stays put with this multitasking wonder.
Ramy Beauty's The Perfect Eye Wand, $24, Ramy.com
Stilla's Stay All Day Liner is a fan favorite, and it's easy to see why. It doesn't crease and stays on for as long as you need it to.
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $20, Sephora.com
Cheap, chic, and effective. If that's your checklist for the perfect eyeliner, look no further. This product makes application seamless, and it's sure to last you all day.
L'Oréal Infallible Gel Liner 24 Hour, $9.99, Ulta.com
MAC Cosmetics Powerpoint pencils provide a long lasting matte finish, not to mention the fact that they're waterproof.
MAC Cosmetics Powepoint Eye Pencil, $16, maccosmetics.com
The 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil from Urban Decay comes in an array of colors, plus they're long-wearing, easy to apply, and blendable.
URBAN DECAY 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $20, Sephora.com
For those who haven't discovered the wonders of Buxom's Inside Eyeliner, what are you waiting for? This product is one for the books. It glides on smoothly, lessening the chances of any irritation during application.
Buxom Insider Eyeliner, $14, sephora.com
Gel liner might seem intimidating for some, but this product makes application easy and stress free. Plus, as the name suggests, it's a long wearing formula.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $24, sephora.com