These Easy-to-Use Eyeliner Stamps Make Achieving the Perfect Cat-Eye Basically Foolproof

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of the subtle “French girl flick” (also affectionately referred to as the kitten eye) or prefer to up the drama with a thicker cat-eye wing, if you’ve ever used liquid or cream eyeliner, you know that it isn’t an easy feat. While pencil eyeliners are great for rimming the waterline and creating a smokey eye, liquid eyeliners allow for a line that’s a bit more precise.

Regardless of how much practice and online tutorials you watch through and through, the trial-and-error period of mastering this iconic liquid eyeliner look can be downright maddening. Besides, unlike other eyeliner formulas, liquid liners dry super quickly to ensure their unrivaled staying power. While many formulas come with welcomed long-lasting wearability, this pro comes with the con of an application process that’s anything but forgiving unless you’re a legitimate pro.

Fortunately, there are some pretty innovative eyeliner tools that make getting the look just right ridiculously easy (yes, even for beginners). Magical eyeliner and cat-eye stamps are indeed, a thing—and frankly, they’re the answer to our non-professional-makeup artist prayers. Ahead, check out our favorite simple winged liner stamps to test out for yourself. You’ll be thanking us later, we promise.

1. Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp

This two-sided eyeliner and stamp hybrid has an end with a standard felt type marker and the other with a readymade stamp, so you can create small lines or go bold without having to be extra careful.

2. Cleof Winged Eyeliner Stamp

This waterproof eyeliner stamp not only stays put all day long, but it also helps you create a flawless wing or cat-eye look in just a few seconds, and it works perfectly with any eye shape.

3. Mostroy Eyeliner Stamp Marker

This two-in-one winged eyeliner tool has everything you need to create the perfect subtle flick or a bold cat-eye look without barely any effort at all. The transfer-proof formula also dries down fast for all-day wear.