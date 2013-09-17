8 New Ways to Wear Eyeliner

For most of us, eyeliner is an every day thing. Whether you’ve got the cat eye down pat or you’re more of a “line and smudge” type of girl, your look isn’t complete without eyeliner. While we will quite possibly never get sick of the winged eyeliner look (because really, getting that perfectly flicked up corner doesn’t just happen overnight), every now and then, we like to change up our eye makeup look.
If you thought that the black smudged look was as far as your liner would take you, think again! After diving into some of the best looks from the runway, we’ve pulled together eight new, different ways to wear eyeliner to give yourself a new look. Whether you go for a blue hue or black dots, take a look at the best ways to change up your eye makeup style.
With a vibrant hue and a bold shape, this eyeliner look requires some major confidence and gives a huge payout. Applying from the inner corner over the lid and flicking liner upwards at the outer corner of the eye, finish this look with a small dot in the center of the bottom lash line.
Photo:
WireImage
We love how graphic this eyeliner looks, and for a more wearable option, simply make the lines shorter. The look will be the same overall, but you'll look like the real life version of the runway.
Photo:
Imax Tree
A new take on the cat eye for girls who can't steady their hands to line their lashes, this squared liner look elevates your cool factor in practically no time at all.
Photo:
Imax Tree
Created with an eyeliner brush and a purple eye pigment, this colored cat eye is stunning and can be recreated in any hue desired.
Photo:
Imax Tree
Simple and a stand out, floating liner works to create a structured look just above the crease, and when blended, it's practically a cheat for the smokey eye.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
We don't suggest going for the full line of black shadow under the eye, but we do love the disconnected liner look. There's just something about the white space in the middle that makes it feel special.
Photo:
Imax Tree
A nod to Twiggy's famous eye makeup look in the '60s, a winged cat eye on the top lid with small, evenly spaced eyeliner dotting the lower lash line makes for an updated version of the doe eyed supermodel.
Photo:
Imax Tree
Three layers of eyeliner may be a bit much, but the thought of adding white to the water line (to brighten eyes) and a pop of color in the corners just gives eye makeup a fresh feeling.
Photo:
Imax Tree