Eyelash Extensions 101: YouTube Videos For Everything You Need to Know

We can’t all be born with the eyelashes of Kim Kardashian. Most of us were dealt the hand of short, thin and possibly even blonde eyelashes that even the most volumizing of mascaras cannot help. Searching for false lashes and lengthening mascara becomes a normal daily activity and after enough time, you begin to seek out more permanent solutions. If you’ve ever Googled “Latisse” or shopped around for a salon that boasts the best eyelash extensions in town, you know what we’re talking about.

Eyelash extensions have really begun to make a name for themselves over the past couple of years, and though we all know what eyelash extensions are, we still have a massive amount of questions when it comes to the procedure. How much do eyelash extensions cost and how long do they last? Are extensions worth the money? Is an eyelash growth serum more worthwhile than eyelash extensions? These questions beg to be answered and after scouring YouTube for the best eyelash extensions videos, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to everything extensions. After watching the videos above, you’ll have a complete understanding of everything you need to know about eyelash extensions (and then some).

