Eyelash Extensions: Professional Results On Your Own

While eyelash extensions are insanely fabulous, they are also both ridiculously time consuming and extremely expensive. But, let’s be honest here, the do-it-yourself kind often look a bit too “Vegas” (well, for our taste anyway).

To get the salon-style look on an at-home budget, we turned to Skyy Hadley, owner of As “U” Wish Nail Spa in Hoboken, NJ for some tips on making our do-it-yourself flirty falsies look fabulously flawless. Here are her tips:

Make sure your eyes are clean (makeup should not be applied until after the application). Stay away from oily products. They will remove the glue from the lashes and cause them to fall off. For easier application and a more natural look, cut the strip lashes in to 3 pieces. They will adjust more easily to the curve of your eyelid for a more natural appearance and a longer lasting wear. Make sure to let the glue set prior to makeup application.

For those really special occasions, however, when you can justify the splurge, nothing beats the insanely spectacular professionally applied lashes available at places like DEX New York where individual hairs are specifically selected to enhance your eye.

Regardless of whether your take the plunge and splurge, or do it yourself, thick, long, flirty lashes make everyone look just a bit more beautiful.

