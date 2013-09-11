Over-Plucked, Too Bushy, Red Skin: How To Fix Every Eyebrow Problem

Considering the fact that eyebrows are your face’s natural frame, how your eyebrows look can determine how the rest of your face looks. Sure, they can be fabulous, but they can also be a little stubborn, especially when trying to shape them or fix sparse spots. Plus, with everything that can go wrong with eyebrows these days (over-tweezing, being allergic to the wax you get at the salon or bald spots), there’s a good chance you’ll need an eyebrow fix at some point. So, we’ve put together an eyebrow survival guide of sorts to help you fix every issue that can furrow your brow. Read on for the fixes!

No Arch: If you were given brows that lack an arch, hope isn’t lost. You can create the illusion of one with this simple trick: Brush the brows up and angle out with a spooled brush. Next, apply a highlighter under the outer half of your brow to bring light to that section. Ta-da, instant arch!

Over-plucked: That moment when you have realized you have gone too far with a tweezer can be terrifying, but we’ve all been there. Get a brow pencil that’s two shades lighter than your brow hair and ever so lightly pencil back on your natural brow shape, slowly and gently applying the pencil in small, short lines to mimic your natural hairs. Follow up with a powder using an angled brush, making sure your brows are dry and free of moisturizer (otherwise the powder goes on unevenly).

Red Faced Right After A Wax: If you have sensitive skin, let the person waxing your brows know so they can be gentle and use a wax that works with sensitivities. Try taking an antihistamine beforehand to prevent red skin or swelling. Afterwards, if you’re red all over, follow up with some petroleum jelly to cool the skin, and be sure to apply at night as well to let it sink in and heal the damaged skin.

Bald Spots: For any sparse areas of the brow, we recommend just taking a simple brow powder and lightly dusting some of the pigment with an angled brush. Follow up with a run through of your spooled brush to make sure the color is spread evenly. If the spot is very large, apply a lash growth serum to the area, or even try Rogaine in the concentrated area.

Unruly Brows: If those hairs just refuse to grow in nicely, you’ll need to get yourself a small pair of brow scissors. Brush brows upwards with a brow brush or toothbrush, and trim any hairs that extend further than your natural brows (then repeat brushing downwards). Be sure not to trim too short, though, as you can bring on other issues. Keep your eyebrows in place with a brow gel.

Growing Out Your Brows: Patience is key when it comes to growing out your brows. But, to speed up the process a bit, keep things tidy and apply a lash growth serum to the area. Fill in with brow pencil very lightly to give the illusion of brows until your natural hairs grow in.

