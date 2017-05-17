Eyebrow Wigs Are Taking Over Instagram, Apparently

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Eyebrow wigs, which are a thing that exists now, are taking over Instagram. [Teen Vogue]

Want to see Katy Perry wearing a wig that makes her look like a Dr. Seuss character? [Allure]

Here’s definitive proof that fanny packs are back. [Refinery29]

Miley Cyrus says she cringes at “Wrecking Ball,” proving that she really is just like us. [Cosmopolitan]

All those big sleeves you love wearing might be making you sick. [Marie Claire]

$8 million in stock just went up in flames in an ASOS factory fire. Nobody was hurt. [Fashionista]

Even the Kardashians‘ makeup artist is over Instagram makeup. [The Cut]