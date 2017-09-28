A Guide to the Best, Worst, and Weirdest Eyebrow Trends of 2017

Say what you will about 2017, but there’s no getting around the fact that this year has been the year of the brow. From bold to arched, to barely-there—it seemed like dramatic brows were the new must-have, and trends changed faster than we could scroll through Instagram. Sure, they got kind of crazy at times, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t get a hint of brow envy each time we spotted a creative new design.
So, in celebration of the many, many different eyebrows that graced our social feeds this year, we curated a list of 11 of the most memorable looks, ahead. And even though some may have only lasted for a hot second, they will live on in our hearts. Ahead, check out our favorite (and not-so-favorite) brow trends of 2017.
The Squiggle Brow
As the OG of this year's brow trends, the squiggle brow was one of the most imitated looks, making waves (ha) across social media.
Photo:
instagram / @promisetamang
The No Brow
The "no brow" is just what it sounds like, stripping off those eyebrows and going hair-free.
Photo:
instagram
The Negative Space Brow
A relatively new trend, the negative space eyebrow is great for those who want that brow-less look but may not be so wax-happy. The look can be
created by applying a pale eyeshadow directly to your brow, and then outlining the edges in a dark color.
Photo:
instagram / @kapasovia
The Feathered Brow
The feathered brow look is the result of brushing your hairs in different directions and spreading out the individual strands. This look plays best on those with thicker brows.
Photo:
instagram / @stella.s.makeup
Glitter Brows
Think of it as an upgrade from your sparkly eyeshadow—or as a disco ball on your face.
Photo:
instagram / @violette_fr
The Unibrow
Be yourself, do your thing, grow it out—whatever helps you rock the au naturel look. Maybe we're spending too much time fussing over our brows, anyway.
Photo:
instagram / @sophiahadjipanteli
Ponytail Brow
Though it's not as easy as tossing your hair into a pony in the morning, the ponytail brow is a fun take on a classic hairstyle that's actually pretty cute.
Photo:
instagram / @glamgk
The Carved Brow
The carved brow is actually one of the easier looks to recreate. It's done primarily with eyeshadow (along with a nice, neat wax) and gives you a hella-dramatic arch.
Photo:
instagram / @alexalink
The Foil Brow
The foil brow is a mod upgrade to your makeup routine, and (thankfully) there's very little plucking involved.
Photo:
instagram / @showmemakeup
The Braided Brow
Bad news: You can't actually braid your eyebrows. Bummer, I know. But you can create this look with makeup or by gluing fake braided hair over your brows.
Photo:
instagram / @efekt.aureoli
The Lightening Bolt Brow
And finally, the newest addition to the brow family: the lightning bolt. You don't actually need to wax your brows into the shape (although you can if you're hardcore). But all you really need is a steady hand and a solid supply of eyeshadow and brushes.
Photo:
instagram