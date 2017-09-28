A Guide to the Best, Worst, and Weirdest Eyebrow Trends of 2017

Say what you will about 2017, but there’s no getting around the fact that this year has been the year of the brow. From bold to arched, to barely-there—it seemed like dramatic brows were the new must-have, and trends changed faster than we could scroll through Instagram. Sure, they got kind of crazy at times, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t get a hint of brow envy each time we spotted a creative new design.

So, in celebration of the many, many different eyebrows that graced our social feeds this year, we curated a list of 11 of the most memorable looks, ahead. And even though some may have only lasted for a hot second, they will live on in our hearts. Ahead, check out our favorite (and not-so-favorite) brow trends of 2017.