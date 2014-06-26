EXCLUSIVE: Watch Makeup Artist Dick Page’s Best Brow Tips

In the makeup world, makeup artist Dick Page is one of the greats. Creating the looks sent down the runway at Fashion Week since the ’90s, he’s been working with designers to create unforgettable looks that we can also easily wear at home. Now, as the artistic director for Shiseido, he’s giving us some seriously good tricks for filling in our brows to get the bold look that has become all the rage, in an exclusive sneak peek video, above!

Besides just adding a highlighting color to your brows — dust in a gold powder that contrasts with your brows and blend for a look that catches the light — Page is explaining exactly how to get the bold brow trend that’s been everywhere lately. Watch the video above to get his tips and tricks, then tell us your best brow technique in the comments below!

