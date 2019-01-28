The Top-Rated Growth Serums Worth Trying If You’ve Over-Tweezed Your Eyebrows

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who was born with eyebrows the length of a broken toothpick, I can attest to the frustration that comes with trying to grow them out. Grooming is a delicate art all on its own, but if you’ve got very little to work with in the first place, it’s easy to give up and throw away whatever pomade and pencil you’ve invested in. Fortunately, we’ve got eyebrow serums to restore whatever little bit of hope remains.

But first, a reminder: these are in no way a quick fix. As with any skin care products, it will take weeks and maybe even months before getting noticeable results. At the same time, you can be rest assured that the best ones are made with heavy-duty ingredients that’ll bring those teeny follicles back to life. They can include anything from castor oil, a popular hair care ingredient repeatedly lauded for its lengthening and thickening properties, to rice protein and peptides, both of which are also growth stimulators.

Of course, should you want to bypass the waiting process altogether, there’s the option of microblading, a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that deposits hair-like pigment into the brow area. Though it can be somewhat painful depending on your tolerance level and a bit pricey, it also means you’ll hardly need to groom them in the long run. If you’re not up for the maintenance and follow-up appointments, here are the top-rated eyebrow serums you should seriously consider trying.

Vegabrow Volumizing Serum

Both fragrance-free and gluten-free, this Leaping Bunny-approved serum is made with a powerful blend of phytonutrients that strengthen existing hairs to promote thicker growth.

$79.95 at Amazon

Browfood Eyebrow Enhancer

With 16 weeks of consistent use, this nightly product utilizes a complex of medicinal herbs, rice protein and adenosine to trigger regrowth and revitalize the skin underneath.

$90 at Lashfood

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

Finish the entire supply–about four month’s worth–to get the full benefits of this growth formula, made with a botanical extract blend, hyaluronic acid and amino acids.

$70 at Sephora

Briogeo B. Well Organic & Cold-Pressed Castor Oil

In addition to taming flyaways and delivering shine/luster, good old fashioned castor oil is also a great all-natural alternative for brow growth.

$26 at Sephora

Talika Eyebrow Lipocils Eyebrow Conditioning Gel

Another best-seller that utilizes mostly botanical extracts to promote eyebrow growth.

$45 at Amazon

neuBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

Biotin isn’t just a viable ingredient for the hair on top of your head. It’s also an ideal stimulator for the brow area and one of the main ingredients in this protein-rich serum.

$100 at Dermstore

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

This physician-developed, extra-strength serum includes a unique complex, exclusive to the brand: a mix of peptides, lipids, biotin and green tea extract.

$110 at RevitaLash

BeautyGarde Damage Control Lash & Brow Fortifier

In addition to peptides–a normal ingredient for brow growth–this serum also includes flower and nut extracts to encourage denser growth.

$24 at Ulta

Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum

This one’s a best-seller in Asia, thanks to its hero ingredient arginine, a lesser-known stimulator for hair growth.

$36 at Sephora

Ardell Brow & Lash Growth Accelerator

A low-cost serum for both promoting growth and leaving hairs softer and shinier.

$6.20 at Walmart

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum

Use this peptide-, vitamin- and botanical-rich formula on lashes or brows for thicker and longer hair.

$100 at Ulta