Eye Spy: Try Out Graphic Eyeliner This Fall

Eyeliner has always been a go-to when dressing up your look, but we’re now seeing this staple taken in a brand new direction. From a double-edged cat eye to a graphic duplicated line, the mod liquid lined eye has definitely been taken up a notch.

Makeup artist Samantha Trinh of Atelier Management suggests that when doing the look yourself, always use a liquid liner (she applied Ecriture de Chanel in Noir for our shoot) rather than pencil or shadow to get a fine line. She also warned us to make sure our lids were always primed first, explaining that, “if you skip the primer it [the line] will move throughout the day. So, any type of oil that is near your eye will then cause it to not last as long.”

Trinh tried several different graphic liner looks on our model Patricija of Next Models, but noted that to take the look into the real world, you’ll want to make sure to add a touch of mascara or at least curl your lashes to finish off the look. And of course, have fun with it! – Rachel Adler



Photographer: Tetsuharu Kubota

Photographer’s Assistant: Yoshiyuki Matsumura

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster

Hair Stylist: Kenshin Asano, L’Atelier NYC

Makeup Artist: Samantha Trinh, Atelier Management

Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark Edward Inc.

Model: Patricija, Next Models

