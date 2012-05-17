Eye Spy: Eyeliner Trends This Season

When asked, “If you could only have three beauty products to use the rest of your life, which would you choose?” most women answer with the same three items: mascara, concealer, and eyeliner. Somehow, eyeliner always makes us look a little more human on the days we’ve only had three hours of sleep, and way more dramatic on the nights we need to be at the top of our game at some event.

This season, designers have brought eyeliner into an entirely new light. They’ve featured our favorite must-have beauty product on the runway in ways we’ve never seen, and in some ways we’ve never even imagined. The best part of the trend is that even though the looks are dramatic, they’re completely wearable by those of us who can be a little makeup-shy. From extreme cat eyes to smudged raccoon eyes to disconnected liner, we’re absolutely inspired by these runway looks to run to the beauty supply store after work. These looks take a little bit of practice and, of course, the right tools, so we’ve got you covered on which kind of eyeliner to use to achieve each of these trends. Try out some of these looks and don’t forget to smize!