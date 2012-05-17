Eye Spy: Eyeliner Trends This Season

When asked, “If you could only have three beauty products to use the rest of your life, which would you choose?” most women answer with the same three items: mascara, concealer, and eyeliner. Somehow, eyeliner always makes us look a little more human on the days we’ve only had three hours of sleep, and way more dramatic on the nights we need to be at the top of our game at some event.
This season, designers have brought eyeliner into an entirely new light. They’ve featured our favorite must-have beauty product on the runway in ways we’ve never seen, and in some ways we’ve never even imagined. The best part of the trend is that even though the looks are dramatic, they’re completely wearable by those of us who can be a little makeup-shy. From extreme cat eyes to smudged raccoon eyes to disconnected liner, we’re absolutely inspired by these runway looks to run to the beauty supply store after work. These looks take a little bit of practice and, of course, the right tools, so we’ve got you covered on which kind of eyeliner to use to achieve each of these trends. Try out some of these looks and don’t forget to smize!
We are completely obsessed with Marios Schwab's disconnected liner look. For this, use a liquid liner along the top lash line and a shadow as a liner along the bottom lashes.
(Dior Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $34, sephora.com; Makeup Forever Aqua Cream in Anthracite, $23, sephora.com)
Alexander Wang sent blended, smokey eyeliner down the runway. To get the look, try Dior's Crayon Eyeliner in Intense Brown.
(Dior Crayon Eyeliner in Intense Brown, $29, sephora.com)
Dolce and Gabbana played with kitten eyeliner, only at the outer corners of the eyes and with a small swipe outside of the eye.
(Lorac Front of the Line PRO, $23, sephora.com)
Giorgio Armani's look lined only the top of the eye, with a thicker, smudged line. For this look, use a thicker pencil liner.
(Sephora Smoky Kohl Eyeliner in Black, $5, sephora.com)
Roberto Cavalli went for a super dark, heavy look using the blackest of black eyeliners. Use a felt tip liner for this look.
(L'Oreal Lineur Intense Felt Tip Eyeliner in Carbon Black, $9.49, drugstore.com)
Badgley Mischka went for an elongated, almost Egyptian inspired cat eye look. For this, try using a shadow and a flat tip brush to get the look.
(E.L.F. Studio Pigment Eyeshadow, $3, drugstore.com)
Pucci had incredibly intense smokey eyes that require a mix of shadow and liner. Remember that if you try this look, blending is the key to not looking like a raccoon.
(Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Ink-Jet Black, $22, sephora.com)
Ruffian went with a thinned out cat eye on top of a thick top line. To achieve this look, use a thin liquid liner brush and make the line thicker along the top lash line.
(Urban Decay 24/7 Waterproof Liquid Liner in Perversion, $19, sephora.com)
Jonathan Saunders had a thick, shadow-like liner on the eyelid. For this look, use a thick crayon-like pencil.
(Tarte SmolderEYES Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Charcoal, $25, sephora.com)
Jeremy Scott went heavy and intense on the eyeliner. For this look, use a waterproof liquid liner to keep it fresh all day long.
(Maybelline Line Works Ultra Liner Waterproof, $5.27, drugstore.com)
