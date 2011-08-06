Eye Sheen: A Fall 2011 Trend You Can Try Now

As we start browsing all of the fall trends in editorials and magazines, there are a few that we can definitely get a jump start on, before the weather starts cooling off. In particular, we’re talking about anything that isn’t too dark or heavy — go for the trends that consist of the neutral colors and get and early start with them — and fall certainly had a lot of them.

Right now, we’re loving shadow with a bit of sheen to it. Not just glimmer and shine, but that subtle, wet look. It was seen on the runways at Victoria Beckham, Vanessa Bruno and Woolrich and is a great trend to get a head start on. Below you can find some of our favorite looks, and products to try it out!

The models at Victoria Beckham showcased a neutral look with a good deal of sheen, from the inner corner of their eye lined with gold shadow to their cupid’s bow of their lip dabbed with shimmer. To get this eye look, wet your brush lightly as your apply NARS Shimmer Eyeshadow in Voyage.

At Vanessa Bruno, the sheen was taken up a notch, and a bit more golden, which we love. Aside from the fact that this model has stunning skin, note the pale pink lip color shade that compliments the gold shadow. Try Bobbi Brown’s Tortoise Shell Palette in Bronze (wet the brush again for thi slook) and Rich Lip Color SPF 12 in Bikini Pink.

For this final look from Woolrich, a cream peach shade was used on the lids. To get the look, keep your lashes clean and the rest of your face bare (groomed brows here are key), and apply Urban Decay’s Naked Palette in the shadow that best suits your skin tone.