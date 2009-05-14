Eye Shadow Made Easy

Summer weather always has us yearning for all things warm and golden, especially our makeup. Finding flattering summer shades can sometimes be tricky, and the application even trickier. Physicians Formula, however, takes out all the guesswork, at least with regard to our eye shadow. Not only do their new Shimmer Strips come in eye-color-matching sets (available for blue, green, hazel, and brown eyes), making finding that perfect shade a cinch, but also they come with explicit directions to help you achieve six different looks.

With each eye-color-matching palette come nine warm metallic shades, divided into three distinct color trios (one for a natural look, one for a playful feel, and one for a dramatic effect), each with a liner, a base, and a highlighting shade. Double the number of looks you can achieve by wetting the applicator for a more intense saturation of color

The best part, though, especially for those particularly prone to makeup mishaps, is that this new product comes with a unique, angled, pro-brush applicator – to help with precise lining and perfect blending – and even pictures to demonstrate exactly where to place each shade for those of us more cosmetically challenged.

Beautifully bronzed eyes finally seem possible…

Physician’s Formula Bronze Collection Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Shadow & Liner, $10.95, cvs.com