I’m not going to lie, I never was a huge believer in eyeshadow primers. When all of those products that claimed to keep your eyeshadow in place I just sniffed at and thought, “Yeah right.”

Last week a friend of mine gave me the Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base from Nars.

“Lisa. I’m going to send you one. This product is amazing.”

“Ok. Sure.” I was honestly more concerned with the nail polish she was sending me.

Last Friday, I went out for a birthday party. I used the Nars eyeshadow base and then went to town on my lids with a hot smokey eye. Now, I’m not going to go into too much detail but later on that night I ended up hysterically crying. Everything ended up being okay, and at the end of all of the drama, my friend who was consoling me said, “Well your eye makeup looks A-MAZ-ING!!”

I looked in the mirror and was actually caught off guard. I had had 30 solid minutes of water works, yet my eyeshadow and eye liner were perfectly in place. Then it dawned on me: the Nars eye shadow base!

This product really does work!

Now this entire week, New Yorkers have been dealing with some bizarrely humid weather. Going on the subway is like wading through a swamp in a body suit made out of cold molasses. Needless to say, the second I walk outside my entire face of makeup melts off.

Below are four photos of my eye makeup. I took them this evening at 6:30 when I arrived home from work. I did not do any touch ups on my eyes.

Front view:

Still in place!

Even after the swampy weather I still have some good looking eye shadow thanks to the Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base.