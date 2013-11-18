Why You Should Try an Eye Peel

I’m a big fan of gentle peels for my skin, since they’re basically a foolproof way to exfoliate — no scrubbing required — and they leave my complexion soft and smooth. But I never thought I needed a peel for my eye area, and if you had brought up the idea to me a few months ago, I would have run screaming in the other direction. After all, every peel I’ve ever used advised in the instructions to avoid the eye area at all costs.

But then I heard about Perricone MD Blue Plasma Orbital ($65, perriconemd.com), billed as a “non-irritating daily peel for the delicate eye area,” and against my better judgment, I decided to try it. Considering I once had both eyes swell shut after an allergic reaction to a new makeup remover, I braced myself for my sensitive eye area to freak out. But it didn’t. And I actually started to notice an improvement in my fine lines.

As it turns out, the peel is made with salmon egg enzyme, a peeling agent that removes dead skin cells but doesn’t mess with living ones (unlike other exfoliants, such as glycolic acid, which can cause irritation). The blue gel doesn’t sting or burn, but feels cool and soothing on the eye area, and though it’s not rich like other eye creams I’ve tried, gives a little boost of moisture when I apply it.

So why do your eyes need a peel? For the same reason the rest of your face does: faster cell turnover means younger-looking, smoother, brighter skin. This gel even cleared up a couple stubborn milia (those tiny, light-colored bumps which can be caused by too-heavy eye creams) under my eyes — a welcome surprise. I haven’t gone back to my old, heavier eye cream since.

Would you try a peel for your eye area?

