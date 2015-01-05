Refreshing Eye Patches That Fight Puffiness, Dark Circles, and More

Scroll To See More Images

A good night’s sleep gone wrong has more side effects than a never-ending cycle of yawning. Ironically, sometimes the proof of tossing and turning, not enough time in bed, or not sleeping a wink at all is right under your eyes. The sensitive skin under your eyes gets puffy and hard-to-cover dark circles appear, making your morning makeup session that much more difficult and fine lines and wrinkles even more noticeable. Major sad face.

Before you apply 13 layers of HD concealer to mask the damage, reach for a set of eye patches instead. These conveniently-shaped products will rejuvenate and freshen the skin under your eyes, yielding younger-looking and wide-awake results in less than an hour. Keep the amount of sleep you actually got under wraps and check out this helpful roundup of shopping suggestions.

It might seem like a hefty price tag at first, but this kit comes with six sets of eye patches that can each be reused 2-3 times. These sticky crescent-moon shaped patches are coated with oils like wheat germ and avocado as well as peptides that work together to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles in about 30 minutes.

(Talika Eye Therapy Patch and Case, $67, nordstrom.com)

Mimicking the cooling benefits of an icy cold compress without the chill, these gel, aloe-vera-infused pads work to hydrate and smooth the skin under your eyes, as well as get rid of that puffy, tired look in about 30 minutes. This specific product also includes antioxidants that help protect the skin under your eyes.

(ATKCHEK MD Eye Gel Pads, $20, ulta.com)

If you’re looking for a soothing products that works overtime in the anti-aging department to fight wrinkles and fine lines, you might consider checking out SK-II’s Signs Eye Mask, which brightens the skin under your eyes where dark circles can be found. It also decreases the visibility of your fine lines, which means you’ll yield a younger, fresher look overall in about ten minutes. Each box contains 14 sheets.

(SK-II Signs Eye Mask, $115, sk-ii.com)

We can all agree that under eye bags are the absolute worst. This specific cooling product is formulated with elastin that firms and tones the skin under your eyes, as well as minerals and antioxidants to hydrate thee skin. The gingko leaf extract included in the gel is also said to help reduce the puffiness that we all hate.

(skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30, skyniceland.com)

The ingredients in this unique eye gel formulated aren’t activated until you peel back the package and apply the gel on the patches. The product, which is recommended to be used in 15-minute increments, includes cucumber extract to de-puff eyes and oxygenating ingredients and vitamin C that are said to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, hydrate and even skin tone.

(bliss Tripe Oxygen Instant Energizing Eye Mask, $54, sephora.com)

