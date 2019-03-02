StyleCaster
Share

11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Won’t Irritate Your Lashes

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Won’t Irritate Your Lashes

by
11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Won’t Irritate Your Lashes
Photo: ImaxTree.

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing breeds more frustration and requires more energy than taking off makeup after a long day. Truth be told, I’d rather swan dive into the bed and pretend my skin is already clean. But come morning–without fail–there’s a pimple to remind me that skipping the wipes or micellar water was definitely a bad idea. And if you’re wearing copious amounts of mascara, skipping eye makeup removers that actually work is even worse.

As someone who swears by a “no makeup” makeup uniform–BB cream, lip gloss and plenty of mascara–I know this all too well. One too many times, I’ve fallen asleep with my mascara on, only to wake up and go through an entire bottle of eye drops because I decided it was okay to wait a couple–or eight–more hours to take it off. Long story short: eye makeup remover is a non-negotiable. It may feel like an extra step, but if you’ve got a penchant for smoky eyes and eyeliner, a makeup wipe won’t do the trick. Instead, you need any of these pads or gentle water-based formulas to take everything off in a few swipes.

eye makeup remove 9 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Almay.

Almay Longwear & Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Pads

$5.99 at Ulta

eye makeup remover 1 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Lancome Paris.

Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover

$30 at Sephora

eye makeup remover 2 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Clinique.

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips

$19.50 at Sephora

eye makeup remover 3 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Sephora.

SEPHORA Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover

$11 at Sephora

eye makeup remover 4 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

NARS Cosmetics.

NARS Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

$25 at NARS Cosmetics

eye makeup remover 5 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Philosophy.

philosophy Purity Made Simple® Facial Cleansing Gel & Eye Makeup Remover

$23 at Ulta

eye makeup remover 6 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Estee Lauder.

Estee Lauder Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

$22 at Sephora

eye makeup remover 7 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Garnier.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Cotton Pads

$8.99 at Ulta

eye makeup remover 8 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit They’re Real! Eye Makeup Remover

$18 at Benefit Cosmetics

eye makeup remover 9 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Physician’s Formula.

Physician’s Formula Coconut Milk Eye Makeup Remover

$6.49 at Physician’s Formula

eye makeup remover 10 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

The Body Shop.

The Body Shop Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

$18 at The Body Shop

eye makeup remover 11 11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Wont Irritate Your Lashes

Strivectin.

StriVectin Multi-Action R&R Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

$25 at StriVectin

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share