11 Eye Makeup Removers That Actually Work and Won’t Irritate Your Lashes

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing breeds more frustration and requires more energy than taking off makeup after a long day. Truth be told, I’d rather swan dive into the bed and pretend my skin is already clean. But come morning–without fail–there’s a pimple to remind me that skipping the wipes or micellar water was definitely a bad idea. And if you’re wearing copious amounts of mascara, skipping eye makeup removers that actually work is even worse.

As someone who swears by a “no makeup” makeup uniform–BB cream, lip gloss and plenty of mascara–I know this all too well. One too many times, I’ve fallen asleep with my mascara on, only to wake up and go through an entire bottle of eye drops because I decided it was okay to wait a couple–or eight–more hours to take it off. Long story short: eye makeup remover is a non-negotiable. It may feel like an extra step, but if you’ve got a penchant for smoky eyes and eyeliner, a makeup wipe won’t do the trick. Instead, you need any of these pads or gentle water-based formulas to take everything off in a few swipes.

Almay Longwear & Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover Pads



$5.99 at Ulta

Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover

$30 at Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips

$19.50 at Sephora

SEPHORA Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover

$11 at Sephora

NARS Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

$25 at NARS Cosmetics

philosophy Purity Made Simple® Facial Cleansing Gel & Eye Makeup Remover

$23 at Ulta

Estee Lauder Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

$22 at Sephora

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Cotton Pads

$8.99 at Ulta

Benefit They’re Real! Eye Makeup Remover

$18 at Benefit Cosmetics

Physician’s Formula Coconut Milk Eye Makeup Remover

$6.49 at Physician’s Formula

The Body Shop Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

$18 at The Body Shop

StriVectin Multi-Action R&R Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

$25 at StriVectin