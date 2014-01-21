8 Eye-Catching Looks to Steal From the Runway Right Now

Before the fall 2014 shows descend upon us, we’re taking a look back at the best eye makeup from seasons past. Whether you’re in the mood for romantic, edgy, or just something different, we’ve got you covered. From the metallic copper and rose gold looks at J. Mendel and Carolina Herrera, to the icy lined lids at Jill Stuart and Ralph Lauren, and the new hues at Jason Wu and Thakoon, there’s no need for a minimalistic look when you could be having this much fun with your makeup.

Even if you don’t have a backstage pro makeup artist like Charlotte Tilbury or James Kaliardos nearby to transform you, these eyes are actually easier to DIY than you would think. Get inspired with these eight looks above, then memorize our simple tips for achieving them. Your new Instagram selfies will thank you.

More From Beauty High:

Ask an Expert: How Can I Stop My Eye Makeup From Smudging?

Beauty and the Real Girl: Eye Makeup Remover That Won’t Irritate

10 Mistakes You’ve Been Making With Your Eye Makeup