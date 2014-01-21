8 Eye-Catching Looks to Steal From the Runway Right Now

Before the fall 2014 shows descend upon us, we’re taking a look back at the best eye makeup from seasons past. Whether you’re in the mood for romantic, edgy, or just something different, we’ve got you covered. From the metallic copper and rose gold looks at J. Mendel and Carolina Herrera, to the icy lined lids at Jill Stuart and Ralph Lauren, and the new hues at Jason Wu and Thakoon, there’s no need for a minimalistic look when you could be having this much fun with your makeup.
Even if you don’t have a backstage pro makeup artist like Charlotte Tilbury or James Kaliardos nearby to transform you, these eyes are actually easier to DIY than you would think. Get inspired with these eight looks above, then memorize our simple tips for achieving them. Your new Instagram selfies will thank you.
More From Beauty High:
Ask an Expert: How Can I Stop My Eye Makeup From Smudging?
Beauty and the Real Girl: Eye Makeup Remover That Won’t Irritate
10 Mistakes You’ve Been Making With Your Eye Makeup
Play up gunmetal gray washed peepers with super shimmery white or silver shadow on the inner corners. Not only will this make you appear more wide-eyed, but it's a 100% guarantee you'll stand out amongst all the boring smokeshows.
Photo:
Jill Stuart/Imaxtree
There's nothing like a burnished copper eye to warm up your whole face. The key to recreating this look is to keep the darker contrast on the outer corners and highlight the center of the lid with a lighter, golden bronze shade.
Photo:
J Mendel/Imaxtree
Embrace color in the form of a bright cat eye. Instead of reaching for classic black, pick up neon blue, green, or pink, instead. Keep the rest of your lid clean and exaggerate the line for a more dramatic effect.
Photo:
Honor/Imaxtree
This cobalt-meets-violet eye is one of the best we've seen at NYFW. Make sure it stays put by applying primer before your shadow and packing it on with a synthetic blending brush instead of a fluffy one.
Photo:
Jason Wu/Imaxtree
Before rose gold took off as one of the biggest trends of the year, gorgeous gals like Cara Delevingne were sporting it splashed across their lids on the runway at Carolina Herrera. Opt for a creamy iridescent formula—which will reflect light better—as opposed to a matte shadow.
Photo:
Carolina Herrera/Imaxtree
If this doesn't scream "party eye," we don't know what does. The backstage beauty look at Thakoon proved glitter can be piled on and still look pretty, not drag queen-y.
Photo:
Thakoon/Imaxtree
Don't be afraid to sweep your shadow from the lashline to the brow bone — just make sure to blend the color from dark to light as you work your way up. A gradient eye is edgy, but a one–dimensional black eye is scary.
Photo:
Cushnie et Ochs/Imaxtree
If you're going for that whole snow princess vibe, line both your top and bottom lids with a white pencil and keep the rest of your makeup natural. Apply just a bit of black mascara on the upper fringe and you're good to go.
Photo:
Ralph Lauren/Imaxtree