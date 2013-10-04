The Best Eye Makeup for Green Eyes

We get so used to using our favorite makeup that sometimes we fail to test new colors and find what could work even better — like shades that make your eye color really stand out. We spoke with Sonia Kashuk, a makeup artist and Founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty, about which shades make green eyes even more vibrant.

When choosing eye shadow and liner shades, you want what’s opposite on the color wheel. “Reddish browns, coppers and violets will look amazing with green eyes,” Kashuk says. Her Sonia Kashuk Monochrome Eye Quad in Textured Mauve ($13.69, target.com) has four pinkish-violet hues that bring attention to the iris.

And if you love green shadows, choose the shade wisely. “Deep olive tones will make your eyes pop, while a brighter green will become the focus point rather than your eyes,” says Kashuk. The MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Antique Diamond ($20, maccosmetics.com) is an olive-silver mix with a creamy texture and shine that makes your green eyes stand out.

And for the lips, she says, “A pale lipstick will keep the energy on the eyes, letting your green really stand out, while a bright orange, [which] is very on trend right now, is a fun contrasting shade.” For light color on the lips, we recommend Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lipcolor with SPF 16 Sunscreen in Nude Pink ($9.99, target.com).

