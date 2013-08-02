The Best Makeup for Your Eye Shape

Makeup can completely change the shape of your eyes, but it’s a two-way street. If you know the right techniques, you can make your eyes look bigger and more lifted, but a makeup misstep can close off your eyes in an unflattering way. Of course, there’s no one-size-fits-all trick to playing up your gaze. Instead, the method you use should make the most of your unique features. We tapped MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist Cynthia Rivas (@MAC_ Cynthia_R) for her tips on the perfect makeup for your eye shape.

Before we begin, a couple quick tricks: “False lashes are an easy and quick way to change the appearance of the shape of your eye without makeup,” says Rivas. “If you can’t figure out what eye shape you have, remember that a smoky eye complements most shapes. When in doubt, smoke them out!”

Wide Set Eyes

“Contour the entire browbone/crease area with a neutral matte tone. When applying mascara, brush the inner corner lashes towards your nose. This complements a false lash that is longer in the center, MAC Cosmetics 33 Lash [$16, maccosmetics.com].

Close Set Eyes

“Apply most of your deeper color and matte shades on the outer corner of the eyes. Highlight the tear ducts using a shadow that has a shine. This look is the perfect complement to a cat eye or a corner false lash.”

Hooded Lids

“A soft smoky eye is perfect for this shape. Stick to eye shadows that are matte and use products like MAC Cosmetics Paint Pots [$18.50] as a base to keep shadow in place and prevent fading.”

Monolid

“A smoky eye is great for this eye shape, too. Begin by lining the entire eye with your favorite eye kohl, like Teddy Eye Kohl [$16]. Using a pencil brush like MAC’s 219 Brush [$25] to blend it out. To make eyes pop even more, highlight the center of the eye using a shimmery shadow.

Downturned Eyes

“Apply shadow to the eyelid and blend the outer corner upward. When applying mascara, comb the outer lashes up towards the temple. This helps open the eye. Finish with a set of false lashes that ‘lift’ the eye.”

Upturned Eyes

“This eye shape can wear many different looks. My favorite technique for this shape is to play up the lashes using colored mascaras and liner.”

Deep Set Eyes

“Focus on the bottom lash line by using rich colors like MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadows [$15] in Contrast, Bronze, Sketch and apply mascara.”

Read more: 101 Ways to Make Your Eyes Pop