Eye Makeup to Balance Bold Lipstick

It’s pretty obvious that a bold lip is one of our favorite accessories. It’s quick, easy and look-defining, and best of all, there’s an option for every skin tone and occasion under the sun. Yet while it’s important to find the right shade, what really makes or breaks it is pairing it with the right eye makeup look.

Somehow, dramatic red lips with no makeup (aka blotchy skin and bleary eyes) doesn’t quite give off the “casual but cool” vibe we’re always aiming for, despite looking gorgeous on nearly every model we’ve ever seen. It didn’t add up, until it did–the models had naturally flawless skin and defined eyes, something that we need a little help in faking. It’s a lesson that stuck: The little things make a big difference when you’re going for a lip, taking it from “playing with my mom’s lipstick” territory to a walking, talking editorial. Basic eyeliner and foundation get a bit boring after awhile though, so here, a few looks to take your bright lips to a megawatt look.

