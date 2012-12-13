4 Liner Looks, 4 Ways To Play Up Your Eyes

Cat eyes, smoky eyes, doe eyes and graphic eyes are all fun ways to play up your pretty peepers. The trick to getting it right? It’s all in the liner.

Get The Look: Cat Eye

For a sexy cat eye, my favorite trick is tracing. I like to line the upper lash line first with a pencil and then simply trace over it with a liquid liner. Because I’m using the penciled line as a guide, it’s super easy to stencil right over it. You may want to try a liquid lining pen for more precision. I love the Calligraphy and Script liners from Hourglass ($32 each, sephora.com). They glide on with ease, and the different shaped tips are amazing for perfecting the cat eye wing.

Get The Look: Smoky Eye

If a smoky eye is your goal, then use an easily smudgeable eyeliner pencil for a sultry effect. I like the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils ($19, sephora.com), which I trace along the upper and lower lash lines and also apply on the inside rim. I then use a flat angle brush to smudge a little eye shadow over the liner to create a more smoldering look.

Get The Look: Doe Eyes

To create those romantic Bambi doe eyes, line the inside rim with a flesh-colored pencil like Paula Dorf’s Baby Eyes Enhancer ($20, pauladorf.com). This trick will make your eyes look bigger and rounder. Curl the lashes and apply a few coats of black mascara on top and bottom.

Get The Look: Graphic Eye

Create a modern graphic eye using gel liners in fun bold colors. Use a fine-tipped lining brush to draw sharp angles at the outer corners of the eyes, or try to apply a slash of one colorful hue on the top lash line and a different shade on the bottom for artistic flair. Try Make Up For Ever Aqua Creamliner ($22, makeupforever.com) or Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner ($9.99, maybelline.com).

What’s your favorite way to emphasize your eyes with liner?