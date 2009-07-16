Eye Expert Offers Best of the Brand

Beauty Trivia: who is the one and ONLY lash curling legend?

Answer: Shu Uemura. Their eyelash curler starts at the root of your lashes and lengthens while fanning them out to curled perfection. It really is the best of the best.

If you’ve been battling flat lashes, don’t miss out on the Nordstrom exclusive Best of shu uemura Set, which not only comes with the eyelash curler, but three other brand favorites:

1) The Ultra Expression Mascara in black that solidifies the volumizing and eye opening look for the day.

2) The Mini Gloss Unlimited in a frosty mauve pink that refuses to succumb to the “windblown-hair-caught-in-gloss” situation and also locks in moisture.

3)Skin Purifier Cleansing Beauty Oil Premium that deep cleans and shields skin from anti-aging effects.

Plus, a no-nonsense black mesh makeup bag to tote your goodies around in.

Without the shipping fees to deter you from purchasing online, all you need is a quick online shopping session and your plastic, then magically (well, so it seems), a beauty package will appear at your doorstep.

There’s still time to pre-order before items ship July 17, but catch the sale as well for more Nordstrom exclusives.

shu uemura Best of shu uemura Set, $42 (worth $66), at nordstrom.com.