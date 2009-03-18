Extreme Star Makeovers

Thinking of going for a big time makeover? Get inspired by how these leading ladies recently overhauled their look.

Charlize Theron’s Fashionista Makeover

Soft

Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage.com Sleek

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com

Charlize Theron shed her girl-next-door image for a trendy sleek bob and smoky eye effect. Try it on!

Jessica Alba

Long

Photo: Jemal Countess/WireImage.com Bob

Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage.com

Jessica Alba lopped off at least six inches to go for this season’s hot “long bob” hairstyle. Try it on!

Leighton Meester’s Bang Makevoer

Without

Photo: RD/Leon/Retna Digital With

Photo: DuffyMarie Arnoult/WireImage.com

This Gossip Girl switched up her look with eyebrow skimming bangs. Try it on!

Scarlett Johansson’s Haircolor Makeover

Light

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.com Dark

Photo: Venturelli/WireImage.com

Scarlett traded in her blonde bombshell look for a sultry brunette hair color. Try it on!