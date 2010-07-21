Extreme Beauty Procedures – The Price Of Looking Forever Young

Taking extreme measures to stay young and beautiful is no new phenomenon. For years, weve seen some of Hollywoods finest go to great lengths to avoid the inevitable aging process. These days, we hardly have time to get used to one extreme beauty practice before being bombarded with the next new unheard of treatment.

Remember a few years back when a little Botox actually seemed like a daunting procedure? Since then, even something as seemingly scary as needles to the face has become pretty commonplace. Actually, youd probably be hard pressed to find an aging celebrity who doesnt use this aging antidote. But when do these beauty procedures leave the realm of sanity and just become plain crazy? Take a look at our list of the strangest things people do to try and stay youthful we couldnt make this stuff up if we tried.

1. Botox Overkill and Fat Face Fillers Heidi Montag. Photo: Steve Lawton, FilmMagic

If you think a little Botox never hurt anyone, then you havent had a look at Heidi Montag recently. The famous-for-nothing celebrity is a prime example of what happens when Botox goes too far. Add that to her nine other procedures, including fat injections, and you get a virtually motionless face. Another celebrity who has used face fillers to try and stay young (try being the operative word) is Brett Michaels. Unfortunately for him, he is looking a lot more scary then sexy although were sure there are some Rock of Love ladies whod beg to differ.

2. Caviar Photo: iStock.com

It appears that people have gotten bored with eating this delicacy and are now rubbing it on their faces. Angelina Jolie reportedly uses caviar to keep her skin young and wrinkle-free. One of the more popular brands of choice is La Prairies Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, which goes for $390 per 50 ML bottle. Personally, were shocked that a do-gooder, like Angie, would drop so much on a cream. After all, saving the world, one baby at a time, has to be an expensive endeavor.

3. Plant Stem Cell Anti-Wrinkle Creams

Plant stem-cell research, something that originally began as a way to help burn victims, has inevitably become the latest craze in anti-aging products. The idea is that the plants natural stem cells will stimulate skin regeneration. Diors Capture Wrinkle Cream boasts that users will see results in as little as one hour. It will cost you $105 for a 1.7 oz bottle, but with results like that, think of how much youll save on Botox.



4. Short-Scar Facelift (S-lift)

Everyone knows that pain is beauty, and money has never really stopped people from getting plastic surgery. So, we can only assume that a major deterrent for going under the knife has to be the prolonged scarring. But thanks to the S-lift, scarring is a thing of the past. The incisions are smaller, hidden better, and theres a shorter recovery time. Now, by removing the evidence, aging celebrities can go on pretending theyve never had work done.



5. Neck Lift Janice Dickinson. Photo: Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic



A sagging neck is probably one of the biggest age giveaways. So it only makes sense that neck lifts are becoming more and more prevalent. Weve all seen those men and women with so much sagging neck skin that they end up with what one might call “the turkey effect.” Case in point, Janice Dickinson, who has reportedly undergone a mini-neck lift. Who needs a face lift when you can deal directly with the root of the problem?

6. Double Eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty) Photo: iStock.com



We all know that breast augmentation and liposuction are common procedures, but one of the most unexpectedly popular surgeries in the world is the double eyelid surgery. The surgery is extremely popular among Asian women who desire a more prominent eyelid crease. According to Marie Claire, 300,000 Asians in the U.S. underwent the $5000 procedure back in 2006.

7. Abdominal Etching Photo: iStock.com



This one takes the idea of liposuction to a whole new level. The procedure is intended to remove any excess fat and skin, which allows the surgeon to quite literally etch in a six-pack. Trust us, we know how grueling the gym can be, but this surgery takes laziness to new heights. Get out of bed, put on those sneakers, do some crunches and maybe one day youll get that six-pack. After all, patience is a virtue.

8. Dimpleplasty (dimple fabrication) Miranda Kerr. Photo: Todd Williamson, WireImage



Ask anyone who wasnt naturally blessed with dimples and theyll probably tell you how hard they wished for them as a child. Ok ok, maybe that was just us, but its no secret that dimples just give off that certain youthful je ne sais quoi. Its no wonder that this dimple fabrication surgery has become so popular in recent years. Who wouldnt jump at the chance to look a little more like Miranda Kerr or Mario Lopez?



9. Permanent Tattoo Makeup

We know how painful it can be to drag yourself out of bed an hour early to undergo the daily grooming process. But as time consuming as it may be to apply makeup every day, is it really worth the pain of a tattoo on your face? Apparently for some women it is enter the tattoo eyeliner. As much as wed love to make sure we had the perfect charcoal smoky eye every day, the verdict is still out on just how much time this tattoo will really save.

10. Leech Therapy

Photo: iStock.com

This seemingly cruel procedure takes the beauty is pain saying to new heights. Any beauty regiment that involves a bath in turpentine is just not for us, but apparently it is for Demi Moore. According to the UK Dailymail, Moore allowed the leeches to suck on her blood in an attempt to detoxify her blood. While we would never entertain the idea of a leech bath, it seems to be working wonders for Mrs. Kutcher.

11. Baby Food Diet

Earth’s Best Organic baby food, $12.92 for 12-pack, Amazon.com



Call us crazy, but this one actually makes some sense. After all, baby food is additive free and a lot healthier then most of the junk that we adults put into our bodies. The diet involves replacing breakfast and lunch with about 14 servings of baby food. Back in May, The Huffington Post reported that Jennifer Aniston used baby food to lose weight for an upcoming movie role. The downside is that followers of the diet can expect some serious bowel issues so not sexy!

12. 24 Karat Gold Facemask

Gold face masks have gained popularity because of their supposed antioxidant value. The Japanese company UMO first introduced the gold facial, but the $250 procedure is now available in spas all around the world. The claim is that the gold will lift and firm skin, reducing signs of aging. Were all for luxury, but whats next? Diamond body scrubs?

13. Apple Cider Vinegar Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, $3.55, at Amazon.com



An apple a day will keep the doctor away, and apparently a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day will keep the pounds at bay. Black Eyed Peas Fergie swears by this metabolism boosting substance to keep her belly flat. According to Glamour magazine, vinegar helps the body digest food and curb cravings. It doesnt sound very appetizing, but wed definitely give this one a try.

14. Preparation H

Preparation H has been a longstanding beauty secret for many years now, used to treat under-eye bags. The old formula contained something called Bio-Dyne, which constricted blood vessels and prevented puffiness. But Bio-Dyne has since been replaced with phenylephrine, and there is no scientific proof that it has the same results. So it looks like people may be rubbing hemorrhoid cream on their faces for nothing.

15. Hypnosis For Weight-Loss

Is it the black dress or hypnosis that made Lily Allen more svelte? Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images



In recent years, hypnosis has become a popular form of therapy to treat all sorts of addiction, including food addictions. According to People, Lily Allen paid $600 an hour to undergo hypnotherapy for her over-eating issues. As strange as it may sound, there is actual scientific proof that hypnosis can work to control appetites. Unless you can afford it, wed suggest investing in some at-home CDs rather then pay $600 per hour.

16. Kitty Litter



At least kitty litter is cheap. Fresh Step, $12.57 at Petco

Great skin is obviously a key component to looking youthful, but we have to draw the line somewhere and kitty litter is it. Instead of using bath scrubs, like the rest of us, Christie Brinkley opts for kitty litter to help her exfoliate. We just cant get on board with this one. If the idea is to get rid of dead skin cells, we suggest using a nice apricot scrub instead. Has anyone smelt kitty litter? Not so pleasant!

