Extreme Eyebrows: Pushing the Limits On the Bold Brow Trend

Bold brows have been on everyone’s minds for a few years now – the Brooke Shields brow is in, and we all want to achieve it. No longer are we over-tweezing or over-preening, instead we spend our days trying to figure out how to get more hair to grow above our lids. But, the trend hasn’t stopped there. In recent runway walks, we’ve even seen color and texture have their moment on the runway – specifically, at Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s spring 2014 show with gold leaf brows, Rodarte’s spring 2014 show with pierced brows, and Badgley Mischka’s spring 2015 show with pastel brows.

As brows have successfully moved to the forefront of our beauty routines, we decided to go to the extremes with them as well, to see just how far we could push our face-framing friends. We called in one of the experts in the biz, M∙A∙C Cosmetics Director of Makeup Artistry, Romero Jennings, who is well-known for experimenting with faux lashes and lately, faux brows.

Jennings is always traveling for his work, and often uses pieces that he finds on his travels to create new brows. For our shoot, he used various wigs, rhinestones, mesh, glitter, makeup and more. Jennings told us it can take him 12-15 hours to create each pair of brows because he has to work on them in stages, gluing each piece individually on to the “power mesh” he uses to hold the entire brow together.

As for where brow trends are going in the future, Jennings thinks people are ready for a change. He predicts we’ll be seeing more color this coming Fashion Week. “We are going to see texture, we are going to see intensity. And by texture, I mean that it could be matte, super matte. I think it could be textures of glitter or 3-dimensional looking as opposed to the natural looks we’ve been seeing in seasons past.” For our shoot, Jennings noted that he obviously didn’t hold back. But, for the everyday woman, he said you can try out some gorgeous glitter lashes for a party or a fun color brow and keep everything else neutral, and instantly brighten up your look.

“I think people want to stand out because for a long time makeup has taken a backseat to skin care and to that monotone, tone-on-tone look. And, I think now people want you to see that they took the time to do this. They are making an effort.”

Credits:

Makeup: Romero Jennings, MAC Cosmetics

Makeup Assistant: Moises Ramirez, MAC Cosmetics

Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Model: Josephine Jacobsen, APM Models