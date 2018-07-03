These Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles are Worth the Extra Work

Some beauty rules–if you follow them at all–were made to be broken, including the one that says bobby pins are supposed to be hidden away. For as long as we can remember, they’ve been touted as tools instead of stylish accessories, but now more than ever, that couldn’t be more false. As their design evolves from plain and solid-colored to more standout variations (blinged out, multicolored, etc.), so has the way in which we use them.
Whether we stack them on the side of a updo or wear them criss-crossed over braids, exposed bobby pin patterns are by far one of the coolest ways to spruce up an otherwise basic hairstyle. We’re constantly screenshotting inspo on our Instagram feed, but unsurprisingly, the red carpet and runway are also delivering noteworthy looks. Ahead are some that we think are definitely worth that extra five minutes in the morning, but before you start, here are 3 quick tips to keep in mind:
–Insert them the right way. Since the grooved side is meant to hold the pin in place, make sure that side isn’t facing up when you slide it in.
–Stick with dry hair. Although you’re likely to be left with hair indents whether it’s wet or not, wet hair makes it more difficult for the bobby pin to stay put. In either case, coating the pin in hair spray is another great way to secure placement.
–Know when to replace. Unless you’re using a decorative bobby pin that strays from the traditional shape, you’ll know it’s time to replace your bobby pins when the little ball at the end falls off. Without it, your strands are more vulnerable to pulling and ultimately, breakage.
Accentuate a side swoop like Diane Kruger.
A pop of color never hurt.
A few years ago, Uzo Aduba shut down the 'Gram in this accessorized afro.
Tasha 'Sparkle' Bobby Pins, $22, at Nordstrom
Keep hair out of your face by placing bobby pins above either ear.
Who could forget when Rihanna took her bob from basic to bomb with the go-to accessory?
Whether your hair is short or long, a cluster of bobby pins will always turn heads.
A slicked back hairstyle looks even more chic with the accessory.
Volaire Stylized Bobby Pins, $10, at Volaire
We love how Chanel Iman matched gold bobby pins with her chandelier earrings.
Now, this is definitely a different take on pigtails.
Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan never ceases to amaze us with her creations, including this cornrow/bobby pin hybrid.
Elsa Hosk knows the power of a couple pins on a hairdo.
A head full of exposed bobby pins will either hit or miss, but you'll never know if you don't try.
30-pack Hair Grips, $2.99, at H&M
There's always room in a milkmaid hairstyle for bobby pins.
A simple look for anyone who appreciates classic beauty.
We love this neat stack of pins on the side of Kate Mara's 'do.
Anthropologie Enchanted Forest Bobby Pin Set, $38, at Anthropologie
Ciara found a quick and stylish way to manage her glorious mane.
Hold your finger waves in place with our new favorite accessory.
Lili Reinhart's bob looks adorable with a few strategically-placed pins in the front.
Kristen Stewart slayed this year's Cannes Film Festival in a slew of standout looks, including this bobby pin creation.
We love how these bobby pins lend themselves to Olivia Palermo's sleek lob.
Janelle Monae is the undisputed queen of hair accessories, so these double buns with bobby pins came as no surprise.
Who could forget when Ciara's silver updo, complete with bobby pins, shut down the 2016 Met Gala?
We definitely needed a back view of this standout hairstyle from Gal Gadot.
Chrissy Teigen dressed up her low ponytail with a few bobby pins on the side.
Karruche Tran's silky tresses are held perfectly in place with bobby pins on either side of her head.
Forever 21 Faux Gemstone Bobby Pin Set, $2.61, at Forever 21
We love how DJ Olivia Dope stacked bobby pins along her hairline.
Justine Marjan challenged our basic ponytail goals with this bobby pin version.
Justine Marjan blinged out the side of Dorit Kemsley's head with these beautiful pins.
