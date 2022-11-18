This Vitamin C Serum Left One Shopper’s Skin ‘Brighter & More Smooth’ After ‘The First Use’—Grab It on Sale For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Most skincare ingredients target very specific concerns, but there’s one that can tackle pretty much everything at once. The do-it-all, MVP ingredient we’re talking about is vitamin C. It’s an antioxidant that fades dark spots, promotes collagen production and evens skin tone and texture. It essentially helps to make skin look radiant, smooth and youthful. Lucky for you, we have just the product to add to your skincare routine: Exponent Beauty’s Brightening Boost Vitamin C System. It’s currently on sale for 20 percent off this Black Friday, giving you even more of a reason to shop it right away.

Exponent Beauty is known for its clean formulas and innovative design. Your current bottle of serum might be getting less fresh by the day and therefore, less effective, which is why Exponent Beauty created its refillable Self-Activator. This unique packaging maintains the efficacy of the formula and simultaneously minimizes single-use plastic waste. This is a win-win situation for both your skin and the planet.

We’ll get into the nitty-gritty of how to use the Self-Activator, but for now, hear one shopper’s glowing review of the product.

“Wow, this product really is amazing. I saw a difference in my skin even after the first use— brighter and more smooth,” they raved. “The system is easy to assemble and use, and I like that it can be used with different powders from Exponent.”

We love a multifunctional skincare product that produces results almost instantly. Another reviewer said the same thing about how fast the formula works. “The serum was very hydrating and made my skin feel soft in just one week [of] use. It was gentle on my skin too! Definitely worth trying and [worth] the investment since you get results,” the shopper wrote.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the face serum’s ingredients and how to use the Self Activator. But if you’re already convinced, shop it for 20 percent off during the brand’s Great Expectations Event with promo code GREAT20. Exponent Beauty’s Black Friday sale is live now and runs through November 27, so don’t wait up to try the Brightening Boost Vitamin C System. It would also make for the perfect gift for any of your skincare-obsessed friends and family members. They definitely don’t already own anything like it.

We briefly touched on the benefit of vitamin C for your skin, but brand founder Liz Whitman says, “Vitamin C is such a lauded ingredient for its brightening properties, but it’s so precious and degrades rapidly. This was one of the first serums we formulated to test out our self-activated form factor and show that we could deliver peak potency consistently in every…single…dose.”

There are several different concentrations of L-ascorbic acid in skincare formulas, but this serum contains a 10 percent concentration. That’s certainly enough to address all of your sunspots, discoloration, dullness and visible signs of aging. It’s also gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, per the brand. The vitamin C is extra potent in this type of powder form, so we have no doubt you’ll see quick and positive results.

On top of vitamin C, four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid deliver hydration deep into your skin’s surface layers. Your skin should appear and feel both plump and moisturized, and your fine lines and wrinkles should be nowhere in sight. The Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator also makes sure active ingredients work more effectively, meaning the HA boosts the benefits of the vitamin C.

If you’re hesitant about the results, these study findings are sure to win you over. After one month of use, 100 percent of subjects saw less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles, along with increased elasticity. Additionally, 72 percent noticed smoother skin texture and 66 percent observed enhanced radiance after one month.

These impressive stats definitely have us hooked, and they hopefully have you on board, too.

All that’s left to do is explain how to use the vitamin C serum, since it’s part of an entire system that’s unique to the brand. Your set comes with one active powder and refillable powder dispenser, as well as one Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator and refillable base.

First, you want to place your globe and dispenser onto the bowl with the dispenser side facing down. Next, push the globe down and turn it clockwise. You’ll know it’s in correctly once you hear a few clicking noises and a “thunk” sound at 90 degrees. After portioning out your dosage, there should be a single dose of liquid and two piles of powder under your globe. Mix the two for around five seconds and watch as it transforms into a cream-gel serum. Apply the concoction onto your face and neck, followed by cleaning the bowl. Simply wipe it with a tissue between uses, though you could also rinse and air-dry it.

For the best results, use the Brightening Boost Vitamin C System in the morning and on clean, damp skin. Just remember to apply it before your moisturizer and sunscreen, and use it after waiting 15 seconds for the serum to fully dissolve. That’s when you know the serum is activated and ready to work wonders on your complexion.

The best part is that the Self Activator is compatible with any of Exponent Beauty’s active powders, meaning you can try the retinol, resveratrol or probiotic enzyme options after you fall in love with the vitamin C one.

Get ready because your skin is about to look so much brighter, smoother and glowy thanks to the Brightening Boost Vitamin C System. It might be a bit of an investment, but the formula, design and results are too good to pass up. Plus, your skin will love it, and the Black Friday sale brings its price down from $166 to $133.

