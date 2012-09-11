Expert Trend Prediction: Color is Here to Stay



Pink? Teal? Lavender? These days when it comes to dying your hair there are too many options out there! Luckily, the hairstylists backstage at New York Fashion Week have assured us that this trend isn’t going anywhere, so we will have plenty of time to experiment. Aura Friedman, the Wella colorist backstage at Peter Som, described the trend for spring as being “luxurious” and “unintentionally cool.”

Aura described the look as a dusty, metallic, powdery pastel for a laid back grown-in look. A similar style was seen walking down the runway at Theyskens’ Theory.

Odile Gilbert styled the hair to create a “romantic” and “grunge” look. “It’s matte and soft at the same time. You don’t want something aggressive,” explained Odile.

Aura assured us that dyed hair is not going anywhere this spring, so if you want to experiment with color than try one of these less aggressive, pastel shades.