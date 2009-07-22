Expert Tips On How To Create The Classic Smokey Eye

Name: Karen E. Duncan
Agency/Salon: Freelance Makeup Artist, and assists at De Facto and Utopia agencies
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
New York City Neighborhood: Brooklyn, NY
What product is your secret weapon?: A good moisturizer sets the stage for great makeup– I love Embryolisse. Finally it’s available in America!
What brands/salons have you worked with?: I’m a product junkie and love Makeup Forever, Nars, shu uemura, MAC, Face Atelier, etc.
How many years have you been in the business?: I’ve been professional for five years but I’ve always loved makeup.
Have you personally ever had a hair or make-up disaster?: When I was in junior high school my idea of good makeup was blue eyeliner and magenta blush– not the best look.
