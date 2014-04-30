Countdown to Summer: 20 Beauty Experts Help You Get Ready

The summer is coming! With all that excitement around getting a new bathing suit and figuring out where your big summer romance is going to happen, we’d like to break in with some beauty tips to help you look your best. It’s time to shake off the chilly spring weather and look forward to some hot fun in the summer sun!
We turned to 20 of the top experts in the beauty industry and asked for their top tips to get gorgeous and ready for the warmer months to come. From shaving to skin care and hairstyles to melt-proof makeup tips, here’s how to look warm-weather wonderful this summer!
"The sun, sand and ocean can leave hair feeling brittle and fried. One of my favorite products to protect and hydrate hair during a long day in the sun is a finishing spray that reflects light for a gorgeous gloss and protects hair against the moisture-zapping environmental elements such as sun, salt water and chlorine. Once a week, use a clarifying shampoo to thoroughly clean hair and scalp, eliminate product buildup and reset your hair's naturally healthy state." - Antonio Corral Calero, Artistic Director for Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine, $27.20, Morrocanoil.com
"For a naturally bronzed summer look, I like to apply a deep bronze tinted moisturizer, using a beauty blender to tap it into the apples of the cheeks and the bridge of the nose. If you like using a powder bronzer, just be sure to use a big brush to apply to your cheek bones, the sides of your temples, into your hairline, and the bridge of the nose — basically wherever the sun would hit you. Be sure to tap any excess off your brush to keep the look light and sheer, and make sure the bronzer isn’t too far from your natural skin tone — we don’t want to look orange!" - Romy Soleimani, Beauty Director-At-Large for Beauty.com
Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint in Bronzed, $38, Beauty.com
"Summer means a whole new set of sources for potential damage to hair: heat, humidity, saltwater and/or chlorine. All these elements can potentially damage the hair cuticle, leaving it looking dull and lackluster. The key to preventing future damage and restoring your hair’s natural shine starts in the shower with a hydrating argan oil essence based shampoo and conditioner that helps the cuticle to lie flat and smooth, keeping damage at bay and leaving hair looking and feeling nourished." - Charles Baker Strahan, celebrity stylist for Herbal Essences
Herbal Essences Moroccan My Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, $3.99 each, Walgreens.com
"Keep in mind, summer skin needs less moisture but just as much TLC because of our increased exposure to the environment. Once the weather gets warmer, I suggest changing your skincare routine to just serums. They improve your skin’s texture and ability to heal. It’s so liberating to not need anything else for the skin! A daytime serum is great to apply under sunscreen, which you absolutely cannot live without." - Joanna Vargas, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum, $85, Birchbox.com
"The key to healthy hair in the summer months is hydration and building strength. Using 3-4 pumps of a nourishing oil after shampooing will treat and rehydrate your hair from the dry winter months. During the summer, when the sun can take vitality & strength in hair, layer a nourishing oil on top of a serum for damaged hair to reinforce the hair’s natural structure and keep it strong.” - Nina Dimachki, Artistic Director for Kérastase TECH
Kerastase Elixir Ultime, $25 - $56, Kerastase-USA.com
“Gentle exfoliation is key to refreshing ravaged winter skin in preparation for summer! When looking for an exfoliator, look for ingredients that assist the skin’s natural exfoliation process while delivering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients to repair and prevent further damage. Also, stay away from scrubbing grains, abrasive pads, washcloths, alcohol-based toners and astringents: these can disturb the skin's pH and produce inflammation and dryness that will damage the skin.” - Dr. Nicholas Perricone, board-certified dermatologist and bestselling author of Forever Young
Perricone MD Blue Plasma, $95, sephora.com
The topknot is a huge trend because it’s so easy to do and it helps you look instantly chic. Starting with wet hair right from the shower, all you need is a tiny bit of gel or serum to keep your hair smooth, then pull it into a high pony and secure it with a hair band. Twist the ponytail as you wrap it around the base, then secure the top knot with bobby pins. You can also braid the hair before wrapping it into a top knot. If you start with dry hair for a more messy, casual look, spray a little hairspray into your hair so you have more control.” - Edward Tricomi, co-founder of Warren-Tricomi Salons
L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray, $14.99, Ulta.com
"The trend of textured, soft blended layers will leave you with distressed, frizzy split ends over time. Summer is on its way and it’s the perfect time to clean those ends, so ask your stylist for a blunt cut. Keep your ends clean throughout the summer by using a split end protector from your midlengths through your ends. Applying a generous amount before swimming in the ocean or a pool creates a barrier between the hair and the natural elements." - Sarah Potempa, celebrity stylist for Aussie
Aussie Hair Insurance Split End Protector, $2.97, Walmart.com
“Summer means more trips to the beach and more exposure to the sun, so I suggest using a five bladed razor for hair removal. Using a high-quality razor helps reduce your chances of nicks and cuts, and the fewer nicks and cuts you have, the less irritation you’ll have when you come in contact with the seawater, sand, and sun. Shaving is also a form of gentle exfoliation, so while you’re removing unwanted hair, you’re also gently removing dead skin cells, revealing beautiful, smooth skin.” – Dr. Jody Levine, Dermatologist for Gillette Venus
Gillette Venus Embrace, $9.79, Target.com
"The key trick in the summer is keeping the skin natural with minimal product applied. I suggest switching to a lighter tinted moisturizer and going with your own natural glow by adding a pop of color to the cheeks. It’s great to make your products do double duty, so try using a lip and cheek balm for a natural flush and juicy lips. Summer is all about minimalism so keep the eyes simple with cream eyeshadow and a few coats of mascara. Now that your makeup bag is pared down, it’s time to treat yourself to a new small cosmetic case to keep all your essentials for the season!" - Sonia Kashuk, Makeup Artist and Founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty
Sonia Kashuk Dewy Luxe Lip and Cheek Balm, $9.99, Target.com
“Make sure your brows are budge-proof for the coming summer months with a long-lasting brow color that's waterproof and smudge-free. Application couldn’t be easier. If you have sparse areas, lightly spot fill them for a perfect brow. Go for a product with great consistency, one that blends smoothly and dries down to a perfectly-matte, smudge-free eyebrow. It absolutely won’t move and is perfect for clients with any type of skin, including oily.” - Anastasia Soare, celebrity brow expert and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow, $18, Ulta.com
"One of my favorite suggestions for busy women to look great and stay protected all day is to use a powder sunscreen over their makeup in the morning. The powder locks the makeup in place, cuts down on facial oil on a humid day and provides excellent sun protection. It can be applied several times a day to maintain protection and never messes up makeup. I use it myself to look fabulous – not greasy at the beach or pool, and to protect my skin." - Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, DC
Colorescience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, $25, Colorescience.com
"Sun exposure can fade color-treated hair, just as it can lighten natural hair. Hair that has been treated with permanent hair color —especially lightened strands — can be more susceptible to damage since the cuticle has already been compromised by the color process. There are also an array of products available to specifically protect your hair from UV rays, but keep in mind that products always need to be applied to damp hair, otherwise, they'll sit on the surface and won't sink into the hair. Also, after coloring, smooth your strands with a clear glaze, either in the salon or from the drugstore. It'll preserve your new shade and keep hair smoother and shinier for longer. It’s also a great way to refresh faded hair color. While glosses are mainly for shine, glazes can also add tone and depth." - Joel Warren, Co-Founder of Warren-Tricomi Salons
John Frieda Clear Shine Luminous Color Glaze, $8.99, Drugstore.com
"Don’t forget to set! A good barrier spray is the save-the-day product when it comes to setting your makeup. After all that work applying, you want to keep your makeup looking its best, so finish your look with a final misting all over the face! It also acts a mild moisture barrier that can be used before and after makeup application." - Pamela Faller, makeup artist for Mehron
Mehron Barrier Spray, $19.95 for 9 oz, Mehron.com
"Well water, rusty pipes in old Manhattan buildings, and water impurities can change our hair color, and in cases of the very blonde, sometimes drastically. If you're traveling to a place with well (or harsh, unfiltered) water, I strongly suggest bringing a shower filter head that you simply screw on. They're clinically proven to dramatically improve the health, body and shine of your hair, removing a great amount of chlorine and other chemicals. It can improve hair health, hair color retention and a host of other benefits." - Kyle White, lead colorist at Oscar Blandi
T-3 Source Showerhead Filter, $130, Sephora.com
"Use an at-home peel when a facial is overdue. Regular facials are important in the sunny summer months to help fight the damaging effects of UVA/UVB rays and exfoliate dull skin. A smoothing peel loaded with a powerful blend of antioxidant-rich berries will have skin feeling refreshed and renewed in just 10 minutes!" - Renee Rouleau, celebrity esthetician
Renee Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, $85.50, ReneeRouleau.com
“Summer is all about skin. After a long winter, it’s time to take it off….and I mean all that foundation. Summer is the perfect time for a great skin smoother. It's lightweight, colorless, fragrance free and even has SPF, blurring any imperfections like redness, large pores, and fine lines, but letting your natural beauty shine through. It's perfect for those hot summer days.” - Billy B, L’Oréal Paris Consulting Makeup Artist
L'Oreal Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother Finishing Cream SPF 30, $20.99, Ulta.com
"During the hot and often humid weather summer months, it's crucial to switch to a mascara formula that won’t smudge or shift around the eyes. A long lasting, water-resistant mascara that both lengthens and volumizes lashes is your best bet. Go for a winner with long wear, length and volume." - Jo Levy, Director of Brand Education & Artistry at Cult & Commerce for Rouge Bunny Rouge
Rouge Bunny Rouge Ubiquitous Magnitude Mascara, $33.71, en.rougebunnyrouge.com
"For me, summer is all about traveling light, looking fresh-faced and remaining water-and heat-proof. Skip the foundation and opt instead for translucent powder to keep your glow shine free. Keep a concealer with you for emergencies, like the odd blemish or accidental sunburn. Also, multiple-use products can be your best friends during the warm summer months, like a creamy face product you can use on your eyes, cheeks and lips." - Ramy Gafni, celebrity beauty expert and founder of Ramy Cosmetics
Ramy Face Glosses, $18.50 each, Ramy.com
"Start fighting humidity and unwanted frizz in the shower by using a shampoo and conditioner that provides 24 hours of frizz control from scalp to ends. Also, tailor your products to your hair type. If you have fine hair, use water-based styling products since they're lighter and won't weigh your hair down, while those with medium-to-thick hair should use silicone-based products on semi-damp hair to create a protective layer from the moisture in the air." - Sunnie Brook Jones, celebrity stylist for Head & Shoulders
Head & Shoulders Smooth and Silky 2-in-1 Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner, $6.49, Soap.com