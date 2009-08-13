Expert Tips For Effortless Hair

Name: Christopher Whittle

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon

Hometown: Travelers Rest, SC

New York City Neighborhood: Park Slope

What product is your secret weapon?: Bedhead, Redken

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: I have a love/hate relationship with feathered bangs…

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Creative direction with hair is always subjective, so yes, from time to time more disagreements than disasters happen.



Christopher’s Tip for Natural Looking Hair: “I like effortless, wake-up-and-go hair that is casual yet chic. However it’s not always achievable. What works for me is a nice finishing cream for after a blowout or just taming and encouraging the curl of wake-up hair. I like Bed Head After Party to run and twist through hair, from middle to ends. Sealing up the ends for a smooth, pieced-out loose curl.”