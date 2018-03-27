Easy Expert Skin Care Tips For Healthy, Glowing Skin in 2018

Believe it or not, spring is creeping around the corner and ready to strike at any moment. That means more sunlight and more time spent outdoors, soaking up the rays. Is your skin prepared?

Now, more than ever, is an appropriate time to revisit skin care tips—straight from the experts themselves. These expert-approved habits are not only incredibly easy, but they also help promote a healthy, glowing and—eventually—clear complexion.

Apply Sunscreen Properly

Doctors and other skin pros have told us time and time again that sunscreen is necessary and important, but are you applying it correctly?

“Sunscreen can be applied before makeup or even as makeup,” says Dr. Mona Gohara, a Connecticut-based dermatologist. “Powder sunscreens have become a new favorite.”

To keep steps to a minimum, try a foundation or moisturizer with sunscreen already built into the formula, like the one below.

Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF Dry Mineral Powder

Apply sunscreen in a breeze with this lightweight powder formula.

$47, at Jane Iredale

Dare to Go Makeup-Free

Whether you prefer tons of makeup or an au naturale face, it’s a treat for your skin to go sans makeup at least one day a week. After all, the key to flawless makeup is amazing skin as your foundation. To feel most confident going bare, invest in products that reduce the appearance of pores. “A powerhouse combo for reducing pore size is using retinol every other night to reduce irritation and a charcoal make once a week,” says Dr. Gohara.

Retinol: Skinceuticals Retinol .05

This gentle retinol won’t irritate or cause redness during application.

$64, at Skinceuticals

Charcoal: Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask

This mask with detoxifying charcoal rids skin of bacteria and impurities.

$27, at Origins

Add Adventure to Your Routine

From facials to chemical peels and everything in-between, there are tons of beautifying treatments out there. If there’s one you’ve been dying to try, add some adventure to your skincare routine and try one. Not into daring treatments? A pampering facial will do the trick. “In addition to using topical treatments, getting a hydrating facial every few months will bring out the glow and soften skin,” says Dr. Gohara.

Narrow Your Focus

It seems like there’s a new product launch promising to brighten, tighten and lift everywhere we look. And there’s nothing more frustrating than purchasing new products that don’t work for you. “Try to avoid the hype in skincare ads,” says Dr. Gohara. “It’s best to stick with a few solid products that you know work.”

If you’re not sure where to start, try starting with brands that you know agree with your skin type. Or if you prefer a more professional opinion, make an appointment to talk with a local dermatologist in your area.

Stick to a Routine

Once you’ve found the products and begin a new routine, the most important part is to stick to it. Don’t let this resolution fall flat after a few weeks and especially not after a few days. It’s important to be consistent when taking care of your complexion. Most dermatologists recommend adopting a day routine and a night routine for best results. Also, remember it typically takes 3-8 weeks to see proper results, so hold on for the ride and don’t give up!

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.