Everything You Need To Know About Juice Fasts

Everywhere we turn lately, it seems there’s a new juice fast/diet/craze coming along. “Juicing” has become a mainstay of diets among the Hollywood set, and the cleanses are popping up in restaurants, stores and home delivery options across the country. But, we can’t help but wonder, is a diet consisting of high-nutrient juice alone really good for you, and, if so, for how long? Should anyone not do a juice cleanse? We had questions (as we’re sure you did), so we went to three top experts in the industry to get the skinny on juice fasting. Below is what they had to say.

Why has juicing become so popular lately, in your opinion?

“I’ve been juicing for over 30 years. Now with the advent of social media and people sharing their positive experiences, it’s hard to ignore the benefits.” – Dr. Oz Garcia, Ph.D, celebrity nutritionist and New York Times best-selling author

“I think juicing is great because it makes such a big difference in how people feel. At the end of the day, people only do things when they see results.” – Joanna Vargas, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection

“People think that cleanses or juicing are a quick fix, but I see cleanse as a verb, not a noun. I believe people should cleanse on an ongoing basis, not “do a cleanse” for a few days here and there. The body is constantly accumulating toxins from pollution, preservatives in food, and from normal metabolic wastes. Think about it: does it help to clean your house only twice a year?” – Kimberly Snyder, celebrity nutritionist, New York Times bestselling author of The Beauty Detox Foodsand founder of Glow Bio smoothie shop in LA.

What are the benefits of juicing?

“There are benefits to juices; they’re filled with tons of fruits and veggies abundant in essential nutrients necessary for thriving health, including a wide variety of minerals, antioxidants, vitamins, and amino acids to form proteins, enzymes, fiber and thousands of other phytonutrients. (The juice from) dark leafy greens, especially, digest efficiently and quickly through your digestive tract, without leaving acidic toxins and wastes.” – Kimberly

“Juicing gives you energy, it oxygenates the skin, it hydrates and aids in digestion. All of that has a direct effect on the skin!” – Joanna

“Juicing can decrease inflammation, enhance detoxification, assist in weight loss as well as improve skin and your overall appearance.” – Dr. Oz Garcia

What are the downsides of juicing?

“If you are used to eating fast food every day and then jump into a juice cleanse, it can be hard to maintain. You may feel light-headed, dizzy, or low in energy. This can all be avoided by proper preparation.” – Dr. Oz Garcia

“Juices are not whole foods. They can be a good supplement to a diet, but they are still processed. In nature, the fruits and vegetables come with their juice and fiber intact. Juices are foods stripped and processed of their natural fiber, so their natural state is altered. Fiber doesn’t have extra calories, but helps to maintain blood sugar levels and sweep out toxins from your system. When you have a juice, you miss out on all the fiber. Sure, you can eat salads and get it from other sources, but in general most everyone could use more fiber in their diet. So why are you removing it?” – Kimberly

“It can be time consuming if you do it yourself, and it’s a bit pricey if you buy the juices.”- Joanna

Are there any precautions one should take if they decide to go on a juice fast?

“It’s best to start slowly. A week leading up to your cleanse, switch over to a vegetarian diet or lighter fare. Also eliminate sugar, coffee, and alcohol.” – Dr. Oz Garcia

“Juicing is known to be diet fad, and you’ll just get back to your old eating habits once your “cleanse” is done. Approach juicing as a kick start to changing your lifestyle, (a way to) create diet habits for a healthier you.” – Kimberly

“I would recommend seeking the advice of a professional who is particularly knowledgeable in cleanses and fasting. I am not a nutritionist and personally don’t do juice fasts. I always recommend that people have juices as a daily part of your routine.” – Joanna

Are there any people who should avoid juicing, no matter what?

“Anyone who is underweight, has an eating disorder or blood sugar issues- especially diabetes- should avoid a juice cleanse.” – Dr. Oz Garcia

“If you are pregnant or nursing, you should avoid fasting. If you have blood sugar issues or other health concerns always talk to your doctor before starting a fasting program.” – Kimberly

What are some healthy alternatives that yield the results of a juice fast? Any alternatives?

“If you can’t juice cleanse, eating plenty of raw fruit and vegetables is a great alternative.” – Dr. Oz Garcia

“Drinking my Glowing Green Smoothie on a daily basis is a way to do a daily cleanse, and is part of a long-term lifestyle.You can also do a few days with blended smoothies and fruit, to rest your digestive tract and function properly. Or try one of my cleanse programs from my organic smoothie and juice shop Glow Bio. Rather than a straight juice fast, you start and end the day with fiber, and the cold-pressed juices are infused with our custom probiotic blend, to help rebuild your system. You also get specialized shots to maximize your cleanse- boosters to maximize debloating, rebuilding, reduce inflammation, etc.” – Kimberly

Image via iStock

More Health Tips From Beauty High:

10 Rules For Going on a Cleanse

15 Must-Have Health and Fitness Apps For Summer

10 Foods You Need to Eat For Your Summer Bikini Body