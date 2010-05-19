Beauty Expert – Jouer Cosmetics Founder Christina Zilber Chats Best Colors For Your Skin Tone

Trying to keep up with both fashion and beauty trends is quite the task. So in the spirit of the girl-on-the-go, we’ve elicited the help of Christina Zilber, founder of Jouer Cosmetics, to wade through the latest spring colors and best products. And because makeup isn’t made universally, Zilber tailors her picks according to different types of skin tones. Read on for her tips!

Light hair, light eyes: Reese Witherspoon and Kate Bosworth





Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint, $38, jouercosmetics.com and Guerlain’s Terracotta Bronzer, $47, sephora.com

Fair-skinned ladies should be careful to not go overboard with bright color, as sheers look best on these types. Start with a tinted moisturizer, like Jouer’s Luminizing Moisture tint in Golden which evens the skin out while giving a soft illuminated glow. Follow with a bronzing powder, Guerlain’s Terracotta is a classic and this will give you a bit of a glow without caking on too much color.



Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad in Kaska, $56, chanel.com and Lancome Juicy Tubes in Hallucination, $18, lancome-usa.com

Then sweep on Chanel’s newest eyeshadow quad in Kaska beige to add shimmer and depth in medium browns to brighten light eyes. Various shades of pink, lilacs, and browns work well on light-skinned ladies. And finally, a golden gloss keeps the lips looking pretty and natural. I like Lancome’s Juicy Tubes in Hallucination.

Olive complexion: Penelope Cruz and Eva Mendes







Jouer Cheek Tint in Petal, $20, jouercosmetics.com, By Terry Ombre Blackstar, $42.50, barneys.com, Kevyn Aucoin The Mascara, $25, drugstore.com, Jouer Essential Lip Enhancer, $14, jouercosmetics.com

Women with medium complexions are lucky they can wear both jewel tone products and earthier tones. Jouer Cheek tint in Petal works on both cheeks and lips to add some color. Don’t let the bright hue trick you, shade is sheer so it goes on as the perfect soft pink for olive complexions. For night, you can add a dark eyeliner shadow to bring out the eyes. I like By Terry’s black shadow pencil in Ombre blackstar, and follow with black mascara (try Kevyn Aucoin’s The Mascara). Dot liquid highlighter in white on the brow bone and high on the cheekbone for a glowing finish. If you want more shine on your lips, layer a little Jouer Lip Enhancer over the Petal cheek tint.

Dark skin, eyes and hair: Zoe Saldana and Chanel Iman







Clinique Blushwear Cream Stick in Rosy Blush, $18.50, clinique.com, Jouer Essential Matte Touche, $26, jouercosmetics.com, Neutrogena Moistureshine Gloss, $8.26, walmart.com

Using natural colors and sheer shimmers are a great way to dress up your face if you have a darker complexion. Clinique’s blushwear cream stick in Rosy Blush has a nice application and just enough color. With darker skin it’s important to not cake on product you’ll end up with an unnatural ashy tone so you want to choose proper colors and products that you love with higher pigments. To take any shine away without adding powder use Jouer’s Matte touche, a clear oil absorbing balm, which is good for all skin types. Finish by coating your lashes with mascara and adding a shimmering gloss to lips. Try Neutrogena’s MoistureShine Gloss in Super Sparkle.

StyleCaster tip: We also love a bold lip on dark-skinned ladies, like fuschia or M.A.C’s take on the bright purple spring trend.