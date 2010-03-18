Beauty Expert How-To – Change Up Your Beauty Routine With Colored Eyeliner

Despite our love for all things beauty, we’d be the first to admit that when it comes to the morning rush, we’re prone to fall into a pretty routine beauty regimen. We have our favorite shadow, liner, gloss and mascara all of which generally sticks with the safe neutrals categories and that’s what we apply every morning. So when a bold make up trend comes along that looks amazing on models and we daydream and wonder how it would look on us, but that’s as close as we get to trying it, through some sort of mental channeling.

As the weather gets warmer, we’re taking it upon ourselves to break out of the mold new spring beginnings! and experiment more with makeup. Change is always better with some friends (and experts no less). Emma Bazan from Pepper Pastor salon gives us some expert make up advice and shows us how to try out one of our editorial favorites: colored eye liner. Follow her steps below and see how it looks for yourself!



Step 1



Apply eye shadow primer all over the eye lid.

Step 2:



Start with a neutral (medium warm brown used above) eye shadow over the lids up until the crease. Lightly blend out.

Step 3:



Line eyes with a colored eye pencil (Emma is using purple which is a good shade for cool blondes) on the inner rim, underneath the lashline and then on top near the lashline.

Step 4:



Smear the line with a smudge brush or a clean shadow brush to soften the line.

Step 5:



Sweep a blue/purple eye shadow on top of the purple liner. Focus more on the bottom of the eye and apply a little more color to the bottom lashline.



Step 6:



Curl lashes and add mascara. If you want to add drama and dimension, try using a blue mascara on the bottom lashes and black on the top lashes.

