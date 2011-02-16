Expert Hairstylist’s Personal Beauty Disaster

Name: Stacy Ho



Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon



Hometown: Allentown, PA



New York City Neighborhood: East Village



What product is your secret weapon?: Redken Workforce 09, Redken Forceful 23, Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment Spray



What brands/salons have you worked with?: Image International Modeling Agency (in Allentown) and TC Salon Spa (Bethlehem, PA)



How many years have you been in the business?: A year and a half



Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Yes! Being Asian, I have really dark hair naturally. But I’m also a color-aholic, and I colored my hair quite a few times before going back to black. After being dark for a few months I started getting bored and decided to try to go to a LIGHT blonde. After sitting for five hours and four processes, I got the blonde I desired but my hair was FRIED! I had to cut off about five inches (and I had been trying to grow my hair out for almost a year).