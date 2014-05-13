Cheapie Beauty Buys: Experts Give Their Summer Favorites for $10 or Less

Who doesn’t love a new summer beauty routine? It’s the perfect time to lighten up and try new beauty tips and tricks (braids and makeup tips a la Pinterest, anyone?) Problem is, most of us aren’t blessed with unlimited funds; all those expert tips seem super fun, but a girl’s gotta pay bills. What about some great new buys for a girl on a budget?

We hear you. We hit up our top experts in the industry and asked them to give us their favorite summer buy that costs $10 or less. They came back with so many fun, awesome items that we had to share them all. Beauties, your wallet-friendly summer routine has arrived. Awesome cheapie summer beauty buys, right this way…

More From Beauty High:

Beauty 101: Your Ultimate Eyeliner Cheat Sheet

10 Awesome Tips for Clear Skin

Lipstick Layering: How to Combine Lip Colors Like a Pro