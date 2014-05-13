Cheapie Beauty Buys: Experts Give Their Summer Favorites for $10 or Less

Who doesn’t love a new summer beauty routine? It’s the perfect time to lighten up and try new beauty tips and tricks (braids and makeup tips a la Pinterest, anyone?) Problem is, most of us aren’t blessed with unlimited funds; all those expert tips seem super fun, but a girl’s gotta pay bills. What about some great new buys for a girl on a budget?
We hear you. We hit up our top experts in the industry and asked them to give us their favorite summer buy that costs $10 or less. They came back with so many fun, awesome items that we had to share them all. Beauties, your wallet-friendly summer routine has arrived. Awesome cheapie summer beauty buys, right this way…
"My summer drugstore go-to is moisturizing lip balms! They're the perfect summer lip fix because they’re moisturizing and also give a sheer pop of color. They come in a variety of fun summer colors like baby pinks and reds and leave a silky, hydrating finish. They're so cheap, buy two: one for your beach bag, one for home. - Neil Scibelli - celebrity makeup artist & beauty expert
Maybelline Baby Lips, $2.69 - $3.49, Target.com
"An overnight foot cream for women is great to keep your heels soft and sandal-ready. The urea ingredient helps to keep dead skin from building up." - Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Co-Director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, DC
Dr. Scholl's For Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream, $5.99, Drugstore.com
“During the summer, I love to keep a hydrating spray in my purse. It’s so important to keep your skin hydrated in the summer, and nothing feels better than a quick spritz on a hot day to cool you down and re-set your makeup. You’ll look glowing and beautiful all season long!” - Romy Soleimani, Beauty Director at Large at Beauty.com
Boots No.7 Facial Hydrating Water Spray, $9.99, Beauty.com
"I love a good highlighter pen. Apply it on the high points of the face — cheek bones, down the nose, the Cupid's bow and on the centre of forehead just under hair line — for a gorgeous glow that's light and lovely." - Katie Jane Hughes, butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador
L'Oreal Studio Secrets Magic Lumi Highlighter, $12.99, Ulta.com
“My mother was raised in Paris for most of her life, and she thought my sisters and I needed to cleanse our skin and keep it young and fresh with “white, fragrance fee, milky moisture.” Because of this, I don’t have a fancy skin care regimen, just Lubriderm, and I have my mother’s gorgeous skin to prove that it works.” - Stephanie Ferreira Koutikas, Marketing Director for MEHRON INC
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion Fragrance Free, $7.99, CVS.com
"Everyone wants to prevent frizz during the hot summer months, but not everyone realizes how to achieve it. You can achieve your desired look with a targeted frizz-fighting styler like one of these amazing serums. Your results will be flawless no matter what the weather." - Harry Josh, John Frieda International Creative Consultant
John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum, $9.99, Drugstore.com
"This eyeliner goes on so easily, you can also blend it super easily...and once it sets it doesn't move. I'd pay way more for this formula." - Jamie Greenberg, mark. Celebrity Makeup Artist
mark No Place to Run Waterproof Eyeliner, $10, meetmark.com
"I love using a nourishing oil in my hair, especially before swimming laps in the pool. I use it to coat my highlights so that the chemicals don't penetrate my hair under a swim cap; it helps ward away that greenish cast! Not only does it protect my hair but it leaves it glistening and brings out my highlights after shampooing!" - Sharon Dorram, celebrity hair colorist
Nuance Salma Hayek Healthy Shine Nourishing Oil, $9.99, CVS.com
"This spray is easy to use and convenient to keep the skin clear for bikini season. It contains salicylic acid to get rid of pesky 'bacne.'"- Jeannette Graf, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center
Neutrogena Body Clear Body Spray, $7.19, Drugstore.com
"For summer, less is more. I love the way a good mascara amplifies lashes in a flash. It's all you need to change up your entire beauty look." - Yadim, Maybelline New York Global Makeup Artist
Maybelline VolumExpress PumpedUp! Colossal Waterproof Mascara, $7.99, CVS.com
“I love this hair product for summer. It gives hair fullness that lasts all day long and brings out a beautiful texture that looks natural without a sticky feeling.” – Marcus Francis, Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist
Suave Professionals Natural Infusion All Day Body Leave-In Foam with Seaweed, $4.98, Walmart.com
"A smoothing creme serum or a leave-in conditioner are beach bag essentials. Apply them to wet hair post-swim throughout the day and by the time you get home and rinse your hair it will be like you had a deep conditioning treatment!"- Tyler Laswell, TRESemmé Stylist
TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smooth Serum, $5.99, Ulta.com
“These are the best lash strips I've ever used. They come in an assortment of styles from fringy, winged lash strips to natural, fluttery strips perfect for special occasion clients like brides. They range from $2.69-3.50.” - Jo Levy, Director of Artistry at Rouge Bunny Rouge
Ardell Fashion Lashes #110 Black, $2.69, Drugstore.com