More Than A Makeover…Experience a Complete, Entertaining & Engaging Head-to-Toe Makeover In An Instant!

In a style rut but no time to go shopping let alone seek expert advice on hair, accessories, makeup and more? Daily Makeover comes to your rescue by delivering the hottest trends in makeup, hair care, accessories, fashion and lifestyle in an instant straight to your computer. Accessible anytime, anywhere, Daily Makeover is the largest virtual online beauty site specializing in customized makeovers that offer endless options to choose from. Meaning the ability to Refresh, Reinvent and Repeat daily is an indulgence anyone can partake in!

Learn more about Daily Makeover’s unique offerings that include…

Let Daily Makeover.com Enhance and Transform Your Look

Customize your look by experimenting with different styles that suit your face shape

Choose from thousands of hairstyles in a variety of shades, shapes and textures

Experiment and test the latest and greatest makeup colors and products that compliment your potential new haircut or color without buyer’s remorse

Relish the ability to “try on” the most camera-ready celebrity looks from hot red carpet events like the Emmy’s, Oscars, fashion week and more

Experiment with looks you might normally be too timid to try — from fringy bangs to sleek bobs to super short pixi’s and ravishing color changes

Plug in to style with a monthly newsletter that offers a detailed look at celebrity trends, product news and timely topics

Upload unlimited photos; store, save, share and print your looks!

The Daily Makeover.com Experts – Immediate Access To Top Authorities in Beauty and Fashion

Editorial Director: Rachel Hayes offers her know-how and experience on beauty and lifestyle trends.

Director of Content and Experience: Mina Pontarelli leads the production and user experience teams and develops cutting edge new content partnerships.

High Profile, guest beauty, hair and fashion experts that include celebrity hair stylist Ted Gibson, celebrity hair colorist Jason Backe, celebrity makeup artist Carmindy and “real girl” blogger Lisa Gradie.

Experience The Power of Daily Makeover.com

Daily Makeover is the largest beauty information website.

4 million unique visitors per month with over 1 million registered members.

Leading virtual try-on technology, currently used by 56 sites around the world.

Weekly emails containing tips and trends reach over 1,000,000 subscribers per week

We are a complete site, not just hairstyles, but cosmetics, accessories, editorial and community.

Huge library of thousands of images of hair, cosmetics and accessories, larger than any other try on tool.

Ability to upload unlimited photos; store, save, organize looks; share; print photos/looks

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.